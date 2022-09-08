Breaking News

Harry and Meghan travel to Balmoral after Queen's doctors 'concerned for her health'

8 September 2022, 14:04 | Updated: 8 September 2022, 14:41

Harry and Meghan are travelling to Balmoral to be at the Queen's bedside
By Daisy Stephens

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Balmoral after Buckingham Palace said the Queen's doctors were "concerned for her health", their spokesperson has confirmed.

They were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.

The Palace said the 96-year-old monarch was being kept under medical supervision.

Read more: Charles and William rush to Balmoral after concerned doctors put Queen under medical supervision

The statement read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Harry and Meghan were due to attend an event in London on Thursday night, but changed their plans to be with the Queen
The Queen's four children - Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward - are also travelling to Balmoral, alongside Prince William.

The news came as new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her energy bills help package in the House of Commons, when she was seen being briefed by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi.

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle said MPs "send our best wishes" to the monarch and the Royal Family is in their "thoughts and prayers".

The Queen has been put under medical supervision
The Queen has spent the summer up at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, and did not come back to London to appoint Ms Truss as prime minister due to ongoing mobility issues.

She also had to cancel a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday over health concerns.

Ms Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health.

"My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time."

