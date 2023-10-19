'Kind and sensitive' Harry Potter fan, 12, who JK Rowling demanded should be released confirmed as dead in Israel attack

Noya was thought to be missing but has now been confirmed dead. Picture: Twitter

By Will Taylor

A 12-year-old girl with autism whose plight was made famous when JK Rowling posted about her was killed in the Hamas attack on Israel, it has been confirmed.

Noya Dan was pictured smiling as she wore a Harry Potter outfit when it was feared she had been kidnapped by Hamas.

But authorities in Israel have now confirmed she was killed alongside her grandmother Carmela when terrorists rampaged through the south of the country on October 7.

Israel has struggled to identify some of the dead due to the brutality of the attacks, and has had to confirm more than 1,400 deaths after the biggest loss of Jewish life on a single day since the Holocaust.

JK Rowling had tweeted about Noya when it was announced she was missing.

This beautiful 12 year old girl with autism was kidnapped from her home by Hamas terrorists and was taken to Gaza.



Noya, is sensitive, kind, funny and a massive Harry Potter fan. @jk_rowling can you help us get her story out?



Share this and help us bring Noya home ♥️… pic.twitter.com/MW4jKnz7Uc — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 15, 2023

In the photo, Noya was pictured smiling and wearing a grey jumper and Gryffindor-style tie as she held a wand and clutched a Hebrew copy of Harry Potter.

She was described as "sensitive, kind, funny and a massive Harry Potter fan" as Israel's official X asked Rowling to help get her story out.

Rowling posted: "Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me.

Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families. https://t.co/YIbf3egib4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 16, 2023

"May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families."

It is understood there are still three more members of the Dan family are missing. Hamas is feared to have captured some 200 people as hostages.

Rishi Sunak visited Israel today and met some of the relatives of the missing, and he was pictured embracing them.

"Working with our partners, we're determined to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists," he said.