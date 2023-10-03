Exclusive

Havering is on the brink of bankruptcy, council leader tells LBC

3 October 2023, 07:26

Havering is on the brink of bankruptcy
Havering is on the brink of bankruptcy. Picture: Havering Council

By Charlotte Sullivan

The leader of Havering Council in East London has exclusively spoken to LBC, saying they’re on the brink of bankruptcy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Councillor Ray Morgon, has called the situation “desperate” and says there will be “some very tough decisions over the coming months”.

Recently, we’ve seen the likes of Birmingham, Croydon and Thurrock councils all effectively declaring bankruptcy but Havering Council say their situation is different – that they’re a low cost, efficiently run, healthy council and this isn’t about them mismanaging their budget.

They’re blaming financial pressures faced from the increase in costs of social care, homelessness, inflation and reduced Government funding.

Read more: HS2 Manchester leg 'set to be scrapped' as Burnham says Tories are treating Northerners ‘like second class citizens’

Read more: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says taxes are ‘too high’ in Britain - but can’t say when they might come down

Cllr Morgon, who’s been at the helm since last year, says that they are now at the stage that whatever they do, it won’t be enough: “We are doing all the things you must do to balance the books every year which includes reducing head count, finding better low cost ways of delivering services, increasing income and selling any surplus assets.

"We are at the stage now though that whatever we do, it is not enough due to the massive increase in costs of social care and homelessness. And unlike the NHS, this has been badly funded by the Government and does not take into account individual circumstances of councils like Havering.

"For example, we have high council tax, but low Government funding due to the way the funding formula works. We also have one of the oldest populations in London, and one of the fastest growing younger populations in the country.

"Add to this the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted us immensely especially around young people needing mental health care support along with more long-term conditions as a result of elderly care. More people moving into the borough means more strain on housing too, especially homelessness.

"Government legislation has also made it more onerous on private landlords and the number of private sector leasing properties available to us has dramatically reduced too.

"The policy on benefits caps also impacts what people can afford. All of this means we just can’t keep up with demand.”

Havering Council are now calling on the Government to urgently “start looking at longer term solutions instead of short term fixes”. 

Some of the things they’re asking Government for are:

  • Enabling us to keep 70% or a greater percentage of business rates over the next five years to help replenish budgets.
  • Growing the private sector which should create better investment and growth in regions. Although Freeports are in place to support this, Government policy shifted lessening their impact. There should be another look at how these can be extended and themed to enable 100% business rate collection for an indefinite period.
  • As mentioned earlier, the impact of Covid is still being felt. Particularly around mental health care for younger people. This needs to be addressed to help support residents back into normal life and help lessen the impact on council budgets. This adds to the burden of complex social care issues that have to be funded.
  • There also needs to be an end to funding disparity in regions like London recognising the difference between, for example, inner and outer London and the change in demographics.

For the longer term:

  • The Government needs to implement their review of the fair funding formula.
  • We propose that social care is treated like the NHS – it needs to be nationally funded so that the right areas get the right money. It should no longer be a postcode lottery.
  • We should also move to the Scottish model of not for profit home care so the focus moves back to people, not making money. The free-market economy on care has become a cash cow for those wishing to benefit from this industry. It should be about people, not about profit.

Havering Council’s budget shows that they have £48m of General Balances and Earmarked reserves left and with a projected overspend in 2023/24 of £23m.

Next year, they have a potential gap of £14 million rising to £51.8m over a four-year period to 2028.

A DLUHC spokesperson said: "Local authorities have seen an increase in Core Spending Power of up to £5.1 billion or 9.4% in cash terms on 2022/23, with almost £60 billion available for local government in England.

"For Havering Council, this represents an increase in Core Spending Power of up to £18.5 million (9.2%) – making available a total of up to £218.7 million in 2023-24.

"We stand ready to speak to any council that has concerns about its ability to manage its finances or faces pressures it has not planned for.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York on Monday

Donald Trump ‘may return’ to court as trial into business practices continues

The boy was hit by lightning while playing football at the Sele School in Hertford

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being struck by lightning during football match at Hertfordshire school

Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King

The XL bully dog (file image) was destroyed after the attack outside a hotel in Greenwich (R)

20-month-old boy rushed to hospital after XL Bully attack with dog seized by police and destroyed

Exclusive
Kit Malthouse called for tougher police action on shoplifters

Legislation won't solve shoplifting crisis without tougher action from cops, former policing minister tells LBC

CCTV footage of thieves will be checked against official databases.

Police to use 'game-changing' facial recognition tech to check thieves against passport databases

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to journey between Birmingham and Manchester in two hours

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC's Henry Riley to deliver Balti from Birmingham to Manchester amid 'HS2 north' row

Greg Hands and Henry Riley

Keir Starmer flip flops and Margaret Thatcher aprons: Greg Hands' guide to what to buy at the Tory conference

Congress McCarthy

Republican Matt Gaetz files resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

Charlotte Sena was last seen Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday

Missing Charlotte Sena, 9, found safe after disappearing in New York park as suspect taken into custody

The Mayor of Birmingham Andy Street has warned scrapping HS2 would damage the UK's international credibility

Tories clash as Rishi Sunak set to use conference speech to axe 'HS2 north'

Donald Trump

Angry Trump condemns ‘disgraceful’ fraud trial amid misstated wealth allegations

A man who detonated a bomb outside a hospital had a grievance against the British state

Man who detonated bomb outside Liverpool Women's hospital 'had grievance after his asylum claim was rejected'

Massive fireball lights up night sky in Oxfordshire

Huge explosion at Oxfordshire recycling plant after lightning strikes gas container sending fireball into sky

Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris

At least 11 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

A man has denied the murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead at her home.

Man denies murder of Ashley Dale, 28, after she was shot dead at home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Satya Nadella

Microsoft chief says unfair practices by Google led to search engine dominance

Jermain Defoe slams man for making fun of six year old cancer victim Bradley Lowery.

Former footballer Jermain Defoe 'appalled' by man mocking cancer victim Bradley Lowery at Sunderland match
Pope Francis

Pope suggests same-sex union blessings in response to conservative cardinals

Oldest Skydiver

Dorothy, 104, hoping for record as world’s oldest skydiver

ULEZ-related figures show almost a thousand recorded crimes.

More than 750 Ulez-related crimes recorded by Met Police in just six months

Donald Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as civil fraud trial opens

The Mayor of Birmingham Andy Street has warned scrapping HS2 would damage the UK's international credibility

'We have to see it through': Scrapping HS2 would damage UK's reputation on world stage, Birmingham mayor warns PM
Donald Trump has called today's trial a 'scam', a 'sham' and a 'witch hunt'

'Single greatest witch hunt of all time': Donald Trump launches eight-minute tirade as civil fraud trial begins
Tory MP Tom Hunt made the claim at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester

'Not xenophobic' to want town centres to not feel like a 'foreign country', Tory MP says

Jeremy Clarkson's barley, durum wheat, and lion's mane mushroom crops all failed to pass food checks this year.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals how problems at 'Diddly Squat' farm left him on the verge of selling up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit