Paradise lost: Shocking scale of devastation to Maui revealed as Hawaii wildfire death toll reaches 55 with hundreds missing

11 August 2023, 16:03

Parts of Maui have been destroyed be a devastating fire
Parts of Maui have been destroyed be a devastating fire. Picture: Getty/Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol

By Will Taylor

Shocking photos show the scale of the devastation in the historic Hawaiian tourist resort of Lahaina.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 55 people have died after fires broke out in Hawaii and devastated part of the island of Maui, with the state's governor warning the death toll will continue to rise.

At least 14,000 people have fled since Tuesday, with another 14,500 expected to be gone by the end of today. Some 11,000 people are still without power on the island.

Around 80 per cent of Lahaina, a popular tourist town on the island's west coast, is "gone", according to the state's governor Josh Green.

More than 1,000 buildings are destroyed and it could take years to completely rebuild, as President Joe Biden declared a major disaster.

Shocking photos show the devastation of the wildfires, which were made worse by hurricane winds fanning the flames.

They turned a paradise into a hellscape within hours.

Lahaina has been devastated by wildfires
Lahaina has been devastated by wildfires. Picture: Getty
The coast has been ravaged by fire
The coast has been ravaged by fire. Picture: Getty

They show neighbourhoods completely levelled, lying in smouldering ruins, with ruins of houses burned up trees lining scorched streets.

Aerial pictures show the black, torched town - a former capital of Hawaii with buildings dating back as as far as the 1700s - contrasts with the vibrant blue of the Pacific Ocean.

Some 1,000 people were missing as rescuers race to find survivors.

The tourist resorted has been destroyed
The tourist resorted has been destroyed. Picture: Getty
Lahaina was razed by flames
Lahaina was razed by flames. Picture: Getty

Residents and visitors fled to evacuation shelters while some were cut off by the fires and had to jump into the ocean in the hope the Coast Guard could rescue them.

Others were led to safety through the burning town by firefighters.

About 15,000 tourists flew out of the island on Thursday.

Mr Green described it as a "heartbreaking day" as he warned the death roll will likely exceed the 61 lives lost after a tsunami in 1960.

"What we've seen today has been catastrophic, but we tell you there's going to be a team effort to bring our state back," Mr Green told reporters.

Read More: Hawaiian paradise wiped out: At least 36 dead and thousands homeless after wildfires tear through island of Maui

Read more: FBI agents shoot and kill man suspected of threatening Joe Biden ahead of president's Utah visit

"I know the question on your mind is: when can I get back to my home?" Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said - telling people to wait until "we have recovered those that have perished".

"Please allow us to complete this process before we allow people back into their homes," Mr Bissen added.

Cars have been torched across Lahaina
Cars have been torched across Lahaina. Picture: Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol
Maui has been engulfed by wildfires
Maui has been engulfed by wildfires. Picture: Alamy
The wildfires broke out in Maui
The wildfires broke out in Maui. Picture: Google Maps

Kamuela Kawaakoa, who evacuated to a shelter on Tuesday with his partner and son, six, said: "We barely made it out in time. It was so hard to sit there and just watch my town burn to ashes and not be able to do anything.

"I was helpless."

Mr Biden tweeted: "Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed.

Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission ignite in Lahaina
Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission ignite in Lahaina. Picture: Alamy

"I have ordered all available federal assets on the Islands to help with response.

"And I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert."

Hawaii has set ablaze
Hawaii has set ablaze. Picture: Alamy

Other parts of the Hawaiian islands have suffered wildfires in recent days.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yemen Oil Tanker

Oil from deteriorating tanker moored off Yemen has been transferred, UN says

Ecowas leaders

West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger

Police investigate downed drone in Moscow

Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks as Zelensky moves against corruption

Campaigners call for pubs to be protected after Crooked House was demolished

'A national scandal': Campaigners demand protection for pubs after destruction and demolition of Crooked House

Shelagh Fogarty

'You could call it gender apartheid': Gordon Brown condemns the 'totalitarian and authoritarian' Taliban regime

Three men are being tracked down by police in an international manhunt

Three wanted over murder of 10-year-old girl in Woking have fled overseas sparking international manhunt

A woman reacts as she fails to find her house after floods

Floods in China’s northern province kill 29 and cause billions of economic loss

Millions face Bank Holiday travel chaos after RMT announces two new strike dates

Bank holiday travel chaos as RMT announces new strike dates in long-running dispute

Fire damage in Hawaii

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

Key drone-filmed evidence of Channel trafficking has been stolen from an airfield

Organised crime gang steals hard drive containing vital evidence against Channel people smugglers from UK base

Bosnia Shooting

Bosnian man kills ex-wife and two more people before taking his own life

UBS sign

UBS ends taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover

World Scout Jamboree concert

South Korea throws K-Pop concert for Scouts after storm-disrupted jamboree

Fans in court

Scuffles outside court as Croatian soccer fans give evidence over deadly attack

Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm after legionella bacteria was found in the water

Migrants evacuated from Bibby Stockholm days after boarding as Legionella bacteria found in the water

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adrienne Vaughan

Family of publishing executive killed in Italian boat incident urges full probe

Frans Timmermans

EU climate chief Frans Timmermans to lead centre-left bloc in Dutch elections

Flooding in Norway

More evacuations considered in Norway as water levels rise

Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

Woman at centre of 'poisonous' mushroom lunch 'breaks cover to withdraw cash after going into hiding'
More than 100,000 migrants have crossed to the UK over the Channel since 2018

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since records began five years ago
Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Fury as mountaineers celebrate reaching K2 summit after 'walking past' dying sherpa on the slopes
A grandfather clock had been moved from its usual spot before the Crooked House fire

Antique grandfather clock 'removed from Crooked House' days before it was gutted in fire

New claims over the Crooked House owners have emerged

Crooked House owners 'ripped up old trees and ploughed grassland for planned holiday homes' despite locals' complaints
Harry Kane is poised to join the Bundesliga

Kane gets green light to fly to Germany and seal Bayern Munich move after claims 'he was refused permission to go'
Moon mission blasts off

Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years blasts off

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan
Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit