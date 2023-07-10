'This is too soon': Hawaiian surfer, 44, dies after ‘severing femoral artery’ on Bali waves as family pay tribute

Mikala Jones reportedly died as a result of blood loss caused by a 'severed femoral artery'. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

A Hawaiian surfer has died after he "got into a bad surfing accident" while out on the waves in Indonesia.

Mikala Jones, 44, died while surfing waves in Indonesia after he allegedly sustained a severed femoral artery. He died as a result of the subsequent blood loss.

Mr Jones was surfing off the coast of the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia when the severed artery is understood to have occurred.

Legends of the surfing world have paid tribute to the 44-year-old, as well as family members, following his death.

His daughter Isabella shared photos of her father as she paid tribute, she said: “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. I'm happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you.”

Mikala Jones was known for bringing his GoPro on surfs to capture stills. Picture: Instagram

She went on: “I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug.

“I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.

“I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning.

“I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me.”

Mr Jones was known for discovering new surf locations all over the world and passionate about preserving them, according to surf magazine Stab.

He was born and raised on Rock Point in Hawaii but moved to Bail in the early 2000s.

Mikala's daughter, Isabella, shared a tribute to her father. Picture: Instagram/isabellajones___

The father-of-three was also known for using a GoPro to document his time out on the waves, often capturing incredible photos.

He was applauded by during legends in tributes, including three-time World Champion Mick Fanning, who shared a photo of the pair of them together.

He said: “So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father. Going to miss your sense of humour and classic one liners. Love how you always kept it real but were a true ambassador of aloha.

“To Emma and the girls sending so much love. Mikala loved you more than anything and would always be showing us pictures and videos with the proudest smile on his face. Grateful to have known you the past 25 years and honoured to go exploring with you in that time. You will be missed. #MJalldayMay you forever get barrelled whilst guiding your family from above. Love you brother.”

A photographer and friend of Mr Jones, Brian Bielmann, also said: “'I put on the Brian Wilson/Beach Boys album Smile, I made a cup of coffee and sat down to make this really sad sad post. Our friend Mikala Jones passed away yesterday in The Mentawais while surfing the waves he loved…

“I’m so sorry and send prayers to his family. He was 44 which is far too young. He was a wonderful person an incredible artist, his Go pro photos were mind blowing…. We're gonna miss him so much.”