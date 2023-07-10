'This is too soon': Hawaiian surfer, 44, dies after ‘severing femoral artery’ on Bali waves as family pay tribute

10 July 2023, 11:08 | Updated: 10 July 2023, 11:11

Mikala Jones reportedly died as a result of blood loss caused by a 'severed femoral artery'.
Mikala Jones reportedly died as a result of blood loss caused by a 'severed femoral artery'. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

A Hawaiian surfer has died after he "got into a bad surfing accident" while out on the waves in Indonesia.

Mikala Jones, 44, died while surfing waves in Indonesia after he allegedly sustained a severed femoral artery. He died as a result of the subsequent blood loss.

Mr Jones was surfing off the coast of the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia when the severed artery is understood to have occurred.

Legends of the surfing world have paid tribute to the 44-year-old, as well as family members, following his death.

His daughter Isabella shared photos of her father as she paid tribute, she said: “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. I'm happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you.”

Read more: Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash as family pay tribute to 'light of their lives'

Read more: Cancer patient dies and three seriously ill after being given unlicensed chemotherapy drugs made by NHS provider

Mikala Jones was known for bringing his GoPro on surfs to capture stills.
Mikala Jones was known for bringing his GoPro on surfs to capture stills. Picture: Instagram

She went on: “I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug.

“I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.

“I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning.

“I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me.”

Mr Jones was known for discovering new surf locations all over the world and passionate about preserving them, according to surf magazine Stab.

He was born and raised on Rock Point in Hawaii but moved to Bail in the early 2000s.

Mikala's daughter, Isabella, shared a tribute to her father.
Mikala's daughter, Isabella, shared a tribute to her father. Picture: Instagram/isabellajones___

The father-of-three was also known for using a GoPro to document his time out on the waves, often capturing incredible photos.

He was applauded by during legends in tributes, including three-time World Champion Mick Fanning, who shared a photo of the pair of them together.

He said: “So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father. Going to miss your sense of humour and classic one liners. Love how you always kept it real but were a true ambassador of aloha.

“To Emma and the girls sending so much love. Mikala loved you more than anything and would always be showing us pictures and videos with the proudest smile on his face. Grateful to have known you the past 25 years and honoured to go exploring with you in that time. You will be missed. #MJalldayMay you forever get barrelled whilst guiding your family from above. Love you brother.”

A photographer and friend of Mr Jones, Brian Bielmann, also said: “'I put on the Brian Wilson/Beach Boys album Smile, I made a cup of coffee and sat down to make this really sad sad post. Our friend Mikala Jones passed away yesterday in The Mentawais while surfing the waves he loved…

“I’m so sorry and send prayers to his family. He was 44 which is far too young. He was a wonderful person an incredible artist, his Go pro photos were mind blowing…. We're gonna miss him so much.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Detectives are looking for a man after a man was seriously injured following an unprovoked assault in Richmond.

Man, 60, left with bleed on the brain after random attack while walking with family in Richmond

Large parts of the UK were hit by heavy downpours over the weekend

Brits have long wait until heatwave: Exact date July downpours expected to end

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Police hunting Madeleine McCann issue update after reservoir search

'Please don’t expect too much': Detectives hunting reservoir for Madeleine McCann issue update

Breaking
Emergency services are at the scene

Schoolboy arrested after 'teacher stabbed' at school in Gloucestershire

Six women are taking action over alleged failures to stop David Carrick

Six women to sue Met over 'failures to stop rapist cop David Carrick'

Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak in Downing Street

Joe Biden hails ‘rock solid’ relationship with UK as he meets Rishi Sunak amid row over cluster bombs

Vladimir Putin

Russian air strike on Ukrainian school during aid distribution branded war crime

Salvamento Marítimo rescuers have been searching for the missing boats.

'Families very worried' as at least 300 migrants including children go missing at sea off Canary Islands

Joe Biden (l) arriving in Britain will hold talks with Rishi Sunak and King Charles amid row over cluster bombs in Ukraine

Joe Biden to meet Rishi Sunak and King Charles ahead of Nato summit - amid row over cluster bombs

A man looks on to a swollen river

Schools closed in Indian capital after monsoon floods kill at least 15

easyJet has cancelled hundreds of summer flights from Gatwick - including some at extremely short notice

Summer holiday chaos as easyJet cancels 1,700 flights to and from Gatwick due to air traffic control delays

YouTube media personality Logan Paul

US food agency called on to investigate energy drink backed by YouTube stars

Flooding in New York

One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victoria Azarenka was booed by the Wimbledon crowd after being defeated by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka glares as she’s booed off Wimbledon court - before blasting 'drunk' fans
Police have made an appeal for 23-year-old Sam Gray.

Man, 23, wanted by police in connection with serious assault in Uxbridge

A woman mourns at a grave

Data shows how many Russians have died in Ukraine

Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during a gig in Vienna

Harry Styles hit in face with object thrown from crowd during Vienna show

Bosnia Srebrenica Anniversary

Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay respects to Srebrenica massacre victims

Chinese landslide

Outdoor work limited as China struggles with heat, flooding and drought

Biden NATO

Nato members prepare for summit in Lithuania amid cluster bomb disagreements

The BBC presenter has been suspended

'What have you done?': BBC presenter accused of paying teen for sexual pictures 'called them twice to drop complaint'
Japan Heavy Rain

Two dead as heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in south-west Japan

South Korea NATO Yoon

South Korean leader to speak on North’s nuclear ambitions at Nato summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit