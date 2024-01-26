Health conditions that exempt you from serving in the army, after general's warning 'Brits could be called up to fight'

Several health conditions could rule Brits out from serving in the army. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The head of the British army warned this week that British people could have to serve in the army if war starts with Russia - but many could be deemed medically unfit to fight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

General Sir Patrick Sanders said that he wanted British men and women to be prepared to fight if Nato goes to war with Russia

Sir Patrick Sanders warned the government in a speech this week of the need to "mobilise" the public in a war.

But not everyone would be right for the army, although others could be drafted in to help out in other ways.

Serious medical conditions like leukaemia, deafness and missing limbs might be expected to prevent people from serving in the army.

Read more: Britain should 'reassess' size of its military, head of US navy says, after UK army chief's 'call up' warning

Read more: Brits aged up to 60 face conscription, former top military general warns, as Whitehall draws up plans for 'volunteer army'

Tom Swarbrick caller on why the army need to tap into 'diverse skills'

But milder conditions might also rule you out.

The army lists a series of medical exemptions that can prevent people from joining up in peacetime, telling would-be soldiers that even health problems "that usually don't affect your everyday life can mean that you're not able to join".

Army recruitment issues are due to a declining sense of community, Colonel tells Sangita

Below we list a few medical problems that could prevent you being called up to the army, with a full list below.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a brain condition that causes seizures.

Some 600,000 people in the UK have epilepsy, or nearly one in 60.

It is usually a lifelong condition, but most people are able to live with it using medication.

Symptoms include fits, losing awareness, and collapsing.

Civilians may have to be called up. Picture: Getty

High blood pressure

A staggering 14.4 million people in the UK are thought to have high blood pressure, which is known medically as hypertension.

Some four million are said to be living with the condition undiagnosed.

High blood pressure is usually considered to be 140/90, rising to 150/90 or over people older than 80.

Ideal blood pressure is 90/60 and 120/80, or below 150/90 if you're aged over 80.

Sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is a serious blood condition. People with the disease produce unusual red blood cells that can block blood vessels and cause serious pain

The disease most commonly affects people with African or Caribbean heritage.

Painful episodes - known as crises - can last several days or even weeks.

It is a serious and lifelong condition, but many of its symptoms can be treated.

Chronic back pain

Chronic back pain can be caused by a variety of conditions, including milder issues such as muscle strains, to problems like sciatica or a slipped disc, and even more serious conditions like cancer or an infection.

Nearly three million people in the UK are thought to suffer from some kind of chronic back pain.

Back pain can be treatable with rest and stretching, but if it points to a more serious underlying health problem, it could rule people out form serving in the military.

Migraines

Migraines feel like a very bad headache, with an intense pain on one side.

According to the NHS, other symptoms that sometimes arise just before a migraine include:

feeling very tired and yawning a lot

craving certain foods or feeling thirsty

changes in mood

a stiff neck

urinating more

Other symptoms include an 'aura' that brings sight problems such as seeing zigzag lines or flashing lights.

Migraines usually last between two hours and three days. People who get migraines may suffer from them several times a week, or others have them more rarely.

Below is the army's list of medical conditions that may prevent people from serving in the army. But army bosses say it is not "exhaustive", adding: "You can still apply to join the army even if your medical history includes one or more of these conditions.

"Your application will be assessed on its own merits against medical standards for entry."

Full list of medical conditions that could exempt you from conscription

Back problems

History of spinal surgery

Structural abnormalities of the spine and spinal cord

History of chronic or recurrent back pain

Blood diseases

Sickle Cell disease

Congenital spherocytosis

Thalassemia

Hepatitis B or C

Leukaemia or malignant lymphoma

Disorders resulting in abnormal coagulation

Bone or joint problems

Knee injuries and chronic knee pain

History of bone fractures

Shoulder problems resulting in functional limitations or restrictions of movement

Loss of a limb

Club foot (including past surgery)

Chronic joint diseases such as ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or gout

Hypermobility syndrome

Cardiovascular problems

Diagnosis of heart disease

Bicuspid aortic valve

Symptomatic or medication-suppressed abnormal heart rhythms

Cardiomyopathy

Hypertension

Dental Health

Poor dental hygiene, including needing the removal of teeth or ongoing treatment

Ear problems

Current perforation of ear drum

Chronic ear diseases like cholesteatoma

Presence of eardrum 'grommets'

Deafness or hearing problems

Eye problems

Chronic eye conditions such as glaucoma, keratoconus and retinitis pigmentosa

Damage to the eyelids affecting vision

Chronic conjunctivitis

Reduction of corrected vision in one eye below army entry standards

Diplopia

Gastrointestinal problems

Chronic abdominal diseases like Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis

Significant history of dyspepsia

Loss of spleen (splenectomy)

Active Haemorrhoids

Kidney and Urologic problems

Congenital kidney diseases/anomalies

History of kidney problems such as malfunction of a kidney or kidney stones

Recurrent renal colic

History of urinary incontinence

History of genital infections

Neurological disorders

Epilepsy

History of head injury with neurological sequalae

Migraines

Multiple sclerosis

Psychiatric problems

Schizophrenia

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Alcohol or drug dependence

Personality Disorders

Eating Disorders

Anxiety and Depression

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

History of deliberate self-harm or suicide attempts

Respiratory problems

Asthma (depending on severity and need for treatment)

Chronic lung disease such as emphysema, bronchiectasis or cystic fibrosis

Tuberculosis

Skin problems

If you suffer from skin conditions such as severe widespread psoriasis or dermatitis. However, if it's mild or moderate dermatitis it may be considered

Other conditions