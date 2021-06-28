Breaking News

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirms lockdown end will not happen early

By Emma Soteriou

Sajid Javid has confirmed that the easing of restrictions will not be eased until 19 July.

The Health Secretary revealed that 'Freedom Day' would not be brought forward during his statement in the House of Commons.

He told MPs Step 4 of England’s road map out of lockdown would not be brought forward but “we see no reason to go beyond the 19th of July”.

"Mr Speaker, at this two week review point, I want to update the house on our progress to our roadmap to freedom," Mr Javid said.

"Our aim is that around two thirds of all adult in this country will have had both doses by 19 July.

"We're bringing forward second doses and bringing forward our target for first doses too, so we can meet that 19 July goal."

"Vaccine uptake remains sky-high. We've seen that age is no barrier for enthusiasm for getting the jab.

"As of this weekend, more than half of adults under 30 have taken up the chance to be vaccinated, including, in the last couple of weeks, all three of my own adult children.

"Our vaccines are working, including against the Delta variant."

He later went on to say: "I spent my first day as Health Secretary - just yesterday - looking at the data and testing it to the limit.

"Whilst we decided not to bring forward Step 4, we see no reason to go beyond 19 July.

"In truth, no date we choose comes with zero risk for Covid.

"We know we cannot simply eliminate it - we have to learn to live with it."

