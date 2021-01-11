'Your actions can make a difference' - Health Secretary urges public not to be complacent

11 January 2021, 17:38

Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed a Downing Street briefing
Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed a Downing Street briefing. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government 'does not rule out further action if needed', and reminds the public not to be complacent.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pleaded with the public to follow coronavirus rules and reduce all social contact that is not "absolutely" necessary.

He told a Downing Street press conference that the new variant of coronavirus is "highly contagious and it is putting the NHS under very significant pressure".

Read more: 2.6 million Covid-19 vaccination jabs given in UK as PM warns of 'perilous moment'

Mr Hancock echoed England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty in saying "we're at the worst point in this pandemic".

And he said: "The NHS, more than ever before, needs everybody to be doing something right now - and that something is to follow the rules.

"I know there has been speculation about more restrictions, and we don't rule out taking further action if it is needed, but it is your actions now that can make a difference.

"Stay at home, and please reduce all social contact that is not absolutely strictly necessary. That's what is needed: act like you have the virus."
Read more: NHS facing 'most dangerous situation in memory', Professor Chris Whitty warns

Watch: London patients queue for Covid vaccine in near-freezing temperatures

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that further lockdown measures may be required if people do not follow the rules.

On a visit to a vaccination centre in Bristol, he said: "We're going to keep the rules under constant review.

"Where we have to tighten them, we will.

"We have rules in place already which, if they are properly followed, we believe can make a huge, huge difference.

"It's now that people need to focus ... when they're out shopping, whether they're buying cups of coffee in the park or whatever it happens to be, they need to think about spreading the disease."

He added: "Now is the moment for maximum vigilance, maximum observance of the rules.

"Of course, if we feel that things are not being properly observed then we may have to do more."

Latest News

See more Latest News

2017 Somalia conference

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

The Pfizer vaccine needs to stored at -70C

Coronavirus vaccines 'being thrown away' after patient no-shows
Preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration (Patrick Semansky/AP)

America United theme unveiled ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
Support bubble

Covid-19: Matt Hancock categorically rules out axing support bubbles
The Washington Monument is seen in the background, as Marine One lands on the South Lawn (Evan Vucci/AP)

Washington Monument area closed to public ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
President George H. W. Bush pictured in 1990 hiding behind his sister, Nancy Ellis, as he prepares for a jog along the C&O canal in the Georgetown section of Washington (Marcy Nighswander/AP)

Nancy Bush, sister to one president and aunt to another, dies aged 94

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic
It's madness to force us to stay open, emotional dentist warns

It's madness to force us to stay open, distraught dentist tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown

James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown
Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk

Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk
Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears

Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears
Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis

Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London