Heathrow passengers offered rapid covid test at check-in for £80

20 October 2020, 06:33

Passengers at some Heathrow terminals will be offered the £80 test
Passengers at some Heathrow terminals will be offered the £80 test. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Passengers flying from Heathrow to Hong Kong and Italy will be given the option of buying a rapid covid test at check-in.

From Tuesday, the facilities in Terminals 2 and 5 will initially offer £80 tests to passengers travelling to Hong Kong and Italy before they fly.

The facilities will offer fast turnaround LAMP testing and will expand to offer antigen testing in the coming weeks.

Unlike PCR tests, which are used by the NHS, LAMP and antigen tests can be processed without being sent to a laboratory.

Read more: Midday deadline for tier three talks for Greater Manchester

Announcing the launch, aviation services company Collinson and logistics firm Swissport described the pre-departure testing regime as the "crucial next step toward keeping the travel industry moving while limiting the spread of the virus".

The test aims to provide results in around one hour.

Passengers interested in using the facility required to book a test online before making their way to the airport.

The testing facilities will initially be open for four weeks.

The announcement follows the launch of Collinson and Swissport's test-on-arrival facility at Heathrow in August, which is still sitting empty as it has yet to gain Government approval for use.

Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: "These facilities will make it easier for passengers going to those countries to get a test and have the potential to provide a service for arriving passengers.

"Ultimately, we need a common international standard for pre-departure testing, and we welcome the UK Government's recent announcement that it wants to take a global lead in establishing this.

"We will work with them to make this happen as soon as possible, so that we protect livelihoods as well as lives."

Earlier this month, the Government unveiled a task force to develop a coronavirus testing system as a potential way of easing quarantine restrictions for arriving passengers.

David Evans, joint chief executive officer at Collinson, said: "With countries around the world adding the UK to their list of high-risk countries, we need to find a way to work with governments, leading travel brands and other commercial entities to safely open up travel out of the UK."

Cathay Pacific, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airlines all fly routes that now require pre-departure tests.

Virgin Atlantic's chief executive Shai Weiss said: "As long as the 14-day quarantine remains in place, demand for travel will not return and the UK's economic recovery, which relies on free-flowing trade and tourism, cannot take off.

"Half a million UK jobs depend on open skies and a fully functioning UK aviation industry.

"The Government's global travel task force must act swiftly to replace quarantine with passenger testing in November."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Argentina

Argentina surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

Election 2020 Trump

President Trump attacks polls, press and Dr Fauci

Epstein investigation

Court says Epstein’s ex-girlfriend’s testimony can be public

Sir Patrick Vallance told Lords and MPs that a vaccine may not stop the disease completely

Covid vaccine 'unlikely' to fully stop virus, Sir Patrick Vallance says
Rehan Baig, 37, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Monday

'Depraved' man jailed for sex with pet chickens while wife filmed him
Saeb Erekat

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat ‘in critical condition’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Wales is facing another nationwide lockdown following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases

Wales circuit breaker lockdown: What is it? And which restrictions will be in place?
Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Emma is unable to sell her flat because of the cladding.

LBC uncovers ‘forged’ cladding-safety certificates, costing victims thousands of pounds

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair vowed to put her predicament to First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford

Caller "petrified of losing everything" after receiving no financial aid during Covid
Safe Covid vaccines should be available early next year, vaccines lead tells Lionel Barber

Covid vaccines should be available early next year, vaccines lead tells Lionel Barber
Wales First Minister confirms 'fire break' lockdown will not be extended under any circumstance

Wales First Minister confirms 'firebreak' lockdown will not be extended under any circumstance
Caller 'insulted' by £27-a-month Universal Credit offer during Covid crisis

Caller 'insulted' by £27-a-month Universal Credit offer during Covid crisis
'I spent 20 years building the lifeboats and now there's no room for me'

'I spent 20 years building the lifeboats and now there's no room for me'
Ending furlough will cause 'significant redundancies', warns ex-Sainsbury's chief

Ending furlough will cause 'significant redundancies', warns ex-Sainsbury's chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London