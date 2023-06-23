Breaking News

Heathrow strikes called off after security workers accept inflation-busting pay deal

Heathrow will see a strike-free summer after a last-minute pay offer was accepted by Unite members today. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Heathrow's security worker strikes have been called off after Unite members accepted a pay deal to end the long-running dispute.

Workers voted to accept a pay increase of between 15.5% and 17.5% depending on their band.

Around 2000 members were due to walk out on 29 days over the busy summer period - but the walkouts which were once to begin tomorrow will now not take place.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm Unite members have voted to accept a two-year above-inflation pay deal, ending the current dispute and allowing the strikes to be called off.

"We can now move forward together and focus on delivering an excellent summer for our passengers."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called the accepted offer a "hard won victory".

"The pay deal at Heathrow is a further demonstration of how Unite's complete focus on jobs, pay and conditions is having direct benefits for its members," Ms Graham added.