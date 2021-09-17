Heavy showers set to batter London with risk of FLASH FLOODS this weekend

17 September 2021, 12:14 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 14:03

Parts of the UK are set to be battered by rain this weekend.
Parts of the UK are set to be battered by rain this weekend. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Sophie Barnett

Heavy downpours could lead to flash floods across London on Sunday as parts of the UK are set to be battered by 12 hours of rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the heavy showers, which are set to start at noon on Sunday.

Rain is set to hit the east of the UK, including London and up to Newcastle in the north east.

Experts believe the deluge could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.

The Environment Agency has increased its flood risk level from "very low" to "low".

People are advised to continue checking for flood warnings in their area, monitor weather conditions and traffic information.

It said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, and there could be damage to some buildings.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, the forecaster added.

The warning says that a band of rain and heavy, thundery showers will slowly drift east through Sunday before becoming slow moving over the highlighted area later in the day.

Where these showers become slow moving, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall in a relatively short time leading to surface water flooding and transport disruption.

Power cuts and surface flooding warnings have also been issued by the Met Office, while public transport could be impacted.

Spray on roads is expected to make journeys more difficult for motorists and cyclists.

It comes after Brits basked in some warmer weather at the start of the month, with a mini-heatwave bringing highs of 29C.

This was well above the 18C average temperature for September in the UK and comes after a grey and cooler August.

