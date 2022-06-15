Heineken beer scam: WhatsApp users warned over Father's Day phishing attempt

15 June 2022, 14:47

Heineken has denounced a phishing attempt using its brand
By Will Taylor

A warning over a fake Heineken competition that is scamming WhatsApp users has been issued ahead of Father's Day.

A message sent on the platform tells people they can win free beer for Sunday.

They are given the chance to win one of 5,000 coolers packed with beer and have to tap a link to take part in the fake competition.

But it is actually phishing attempt, a ploy designed to try and obtain sensitive information like bank details.

Dutch brewing company Heineken warned: "We're aware of the current phishing scam circulating through social networks, which is not sanctioned by Heineken. We have alerted the relevant authorities."

Online Threat Alerts said: "The scam tricks potential victims into visiting phishing, spam, and malicious websites that steal personal information, and account credentials.

"The scam may also trick potential victims into signing up for unwanted services.

"If the link in the fake post is clicked, potential victims will be taken to the fraudulent website.

"The website is being used in phishing and scamming campaigns which are setup by cybercriminals that actively lure unaware users into traps that claim to offer vouchers."

Advice provided by which.com said: "Never click on links in messages as scammers can use URLs to download malware onto your device or take you to a website that will try to steal your personal and bank details.

"If you have clicked on a suspicious link and think you may have given your details away to a scam, you should contact your bank immediately and report the scam to Action Fraud, or the police if you live in Scotland.

"You should also be wary of any unexpected calls claiming to be from your bank or its fraud department. Reporting scam messages If you receive a random text or WhatsApp message from a brand that you discover is fraudulent, open up the WhatsApp chat from the unknown number, open the sender's contact details and select 'Block and Report'.

Read more: Scam warning as cold-callers pretend to offer £150 energy bill rebate

"You can report suspicious text messages to 7726, a free spam reporting service, as well as to the company the text was claiming to be from."

It follows a cost of living scam that involved crooks calling up people to ask for their bank details so as to receive a £150 rebate on their energy bills.

Although the Government is implementing help, it will not be rolled out like that.

Scammers targeted households in band A and D, which were in line for Government support.

To report a scam, call Action Fraud 0300 123 2040.

