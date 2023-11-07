A dill-icious invention? Heinz launches brand-new ketchup flavour, stirring controversy among condiment lovers

7 November 2023, 09:19

The new flavour has been rolled out across stores today.
The new flavour has been rolled out across stores today. Picture: Heinz/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Heinz has launched a brand-new ketchup flavour, but the condiment has left fans in a pickle about how to feel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heinz has divided fans after launching its new product today: Pickle flavoured tomato ketchup.

Pickle flavoured ketchup was officially rolled out across Tesco shelves on Tuesday with a £3.40 price-tag.

But the brand-new product has caused a stir among ketchup fans, leaving some itching to snap up the product, and others horrified by its creation.

“Our classic Tomato Ketchup with a delicious twist,” the Heinz product description reads.

“We've added a pickle flavour to give it a sweet tanginess that will take your burger to the next level.

“But don't just save it for the burgers! It's just as tasty with sausages and toasties and transforms crusty bread and cheese into a pickly ploughman’s.”

Reacting to the product’s launch, one wrote: “Omg am I wrong for actually being excited about this?”

While another said: “Sounds yummy actually!”

Read more: Can you make beans on toast correctly? Heinz publish step-by-step guide after Brits keep bungling classic dish

Read more: An insult to Italy? Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce - and it's already dividing opinion

A pickle flavoured ketchup is also set to launch in America in 2024.
A pickle flavoured ketchup is also set to launch in America in 2024. Picture: Heinz

Some were less than impressed by the invention, however, as one wrote: “I’m gonna throw up just thinking about it!”

And another added: “Something fundamentally wrong there."

"I want my ketchup to taste like ketchup and my pickles to taste like pickles,” one also said.

Thiago Rapp, head of Heinz comms and Brand build at Heinz said: “We know there are lots of pickle fans out there, so it made sense to bring two of the nation’s favourite flavours, Heinz Tomato Ketchup and tangy pickle, together.

"We’ve been hard at work perfecting the best recipe and we’re sure you’re going to love it. It’s dill-licious."

It comes just weeks after the much-loved brand announced the launch of its first tomato ketchup pasta sauce.

Costing £2.50 a bottle, the all-new recipe contains 10% Heinz tomato ketchup - despite only 24% of consumers believing the combination is acceptable.

Heinz launched a controversial ketchup pasta sauce earlier this year.
Heinz launched a controversial ketchup pasta sauce earlier this year. Picture: Heinz

Heinz new ventures director, Caio Fontenele, said: “Never say never! Whether ketchup was originally intended to go on pasta or not, we couldn’t help but listen to the love our fans share on social media for the combination.

“So, we’ve brought together our Heinz Pasta Sauce and Heinz Tomato Ketchup to give you the pasta sauce we’ve all been dreaming of. While some might say it’s ridiculously wrong, we think it’s simply, ridiculously good.”

Founded by Henry J. Heinz in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania, in 1869, the Heinz brand rose to prominence courtesy of its historic '57' varieties advertising campaign - a number that's still visible on every label.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A jacaranda tree in bloom in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya declares surprise public holiday in campaign to plant 15 billion trees

King Charles read the Queen's Speech at the State Opening Of Parliament in 2022, as the late Queen was unable to attend.

Everything to expect in the King's Speech: Smoking ban, crime crackdown and new football regulator

Jewish man Paul Kessler died during dual Israel and Palestine rallies in California

Jewish man dies a day after he was injured in a violent clash at pro-Palestine rally in US

A cyclist rides through the smog in New Delhi

Construction banned and schools shut as toxic air engulfs New Delhi

Lord Barroch says the UN may have a role in "supervising the long-lasting long-term humanitarian support" in Gaza.

‘UN has no short-term role in ending Israel-Hamas conflict’ says former UK National Security Adviser

The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech

Exclusive
Baroness Hussein-Ece has represented the party in Parliament since 2010, and was previously on the frontbench as the Lib Dem spokesperson for Women and Equalities

Pressure grows on Lib Dems to suspend 'disgraceful' peer after she 'posted propaganda that fuels anti-Semitism'

Young film fans at a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Nintendo profits jump as video game sales boosted by hit Super Mario film

The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari ahead of the state opening of Parliament

Government defends King's speech crackdown on crime as long-planned, not electioneering

Captain Tom Moore's family loose appeal against unauthorised spa

Captain Tom Moore's family lose planning appeal over unauthorised spa

Vehicles drive on a flooded road in Mombasa, Kenya

40 dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rain and flash floods displace thousands

Veteran and poppy seller Jim Henderson said he was punched at the protest in Edinburgh

'Truly appalling': Elderly army veteran poppy seller ‘punched’ by pro-Palestine protesters at Edinburgh station

Buildings in Rafah destroyed by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu says Israel will have ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely

Exclusive
Met Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson has said the planned protest is 'tone deaf'.

'Tone deaf' and 'insensitive': Former Met chief blasts pro-Palestinian protests on Armistice Day

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’

WeWork

Office sharing company WeWork files for bankruptcy protection

Latest News

See more Latest News

The daily pill could cut the risk of developing the disease by halve.

NHS approves preventative breast cancer drug that halves risk of disease in ‘major step forward’
Israel Palestinians Netanyahu Blame Game

Israel open to ‘little pauses’ between strikes on Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu says

Jim Henderson says he was punched by protesters

British army veteran poppy seller 'punched' amid huge Palestine protests in train station

Pro-Palestinian protests are being planned for Armistice day on November 11

Palestine activists vow to continue with Armistice day protests despite police pleas to postpone
Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump lashes out at judge while giving evidence in civil fraud trial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew in a private jet

Prince Harry labelled 'eco-hypocrite' after flying in private jet with Meghan to Katy Perry concert
Poland Election

Polish president asks Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to form government

Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on 'the most horrific murderers'

'Sexual and sadistic' murderers to be jailed for rest of their lives, Rishi Sunak vows, as PM pledges crime crackdown
Donald Trump labelled the case a 'scam'

Donald Trump brands fraud case a 'scam' after 'rambling' civil court appearance in New York
Indi Gregory

Critically ill baby Indi Gregory can be moved to Rome for treatment after being granted Italian citizenship

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

Harry has 'snubbed' an invite to the King's birthday soiree.

Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit