England bid for glory against Italy in Euro 2020 final at Wembley

11 July 2021, 18:44 | Updated: 11 July 2021, 19:13

  • England take on Italy tonight in bid to be crowned champions of Europe
  • Kick-off at Wembley is at 8pm
  • Starting line-up is: Pickford. Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Mount, Sterling, Kane.
Millions of fans are roaring England on to victory
Millions of fans are roaring England on to victory. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

England are taking on Italy this evening in the hope of lifting their first international trophy since 1966 and becoming crowned champions of Europe.

Fifty-five years after Bobby Moore captained England to their 1966 World Cup win at Wembley, Harry Kane is looking to write his team into the history books alongside the greats.

Inside an electric stadium, 60,000 fans are urging on the team, while tens of millions tune in from pubs and living rooms across the country for kick-off at 8pm.

England face their toughest competitor so far in Italy, who beat Spain and Belgium to book their place in the final.

England's starting line-up is: Pickford. Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Mount, Sterling, Kane.

Italy named the same starting XI as the one that beat Spain in the semi-final after extra-time.

READ MORE: England fans let off flares and gather in their thousands ahead of Euro 2020 final

Manager Gareth Southgate has opted to switch to the 3-4-2-1 used against Germany, calling up Athletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

As a result of the tactical switch, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is dropped to the bench despite impressing in his three starts so far.

However, he could still make an appearance, with Southgate widely praised by football pundits for his substitution decisions so far this tournament.

The match is being officiated by Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers, who has been the chief official in three Euro 2020 games so far.

Ominously for England he refereed their last competitive match against Italy at the 2014 World Cup, where England lost 2-1.

Among the dignitaries in the crowd at Wembley are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who earlier wished the team "the very best of luck", adding: "I can't really believe this is happening!".

In a message to the team ahead of the big game, the Queen added: "Mr. Gareth Southgate, OBE (Manager), 55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves. ELIZABETH R."

Ahead of the match thousands of fans descended on central London, with huge crowds forming outside Wembley, at Leicester Square and at Piccadilly Circus.

A huge policing operation is in place, with the Met urging people to stay calm no matter what the result.

Ahead of kickoff, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday they expect thousands to descend on the streets.

"It's going to be challenging, but I think what people can expect to see is a very enhanced policing plan.

"We have got a lot of officers out, across London, not just in central London and Wembley.

"Of course, 55-years, it's something to celebrate regardless of the outcome and we would just really ask people to work with us and celebrate responsibly."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A small group appeared to break through a security perimeter at the stadium

Group of England fans break through barriers at Wembley stadium
Sir Richard Branson reached space on board the Virgin Galactic craft

Sir Richard Branson reaches space on board Virgin Galactic flight
Jubilant England fans have descended on London ahead of Gareth Southgate's historic clash with Italy at Wembley for Euro 2020.

England v Italy: Thousands of exuberant fans descend on Wembley
Thousands of fans have gathered ahead of the Euro final

England fans let off flares and gather in their thousands ahead of Euro 2020 final
Euro 2020 final tickets to see England v Italy at Wembley are being sold for £70,000 per pair on eBay.

Euro 2020 final: Wembley tickets available for £70k per pair hours ahead of match
Gareth Southgate appears to have become one of England's most popular figures

Gareth Southgate now more popular than Churchill as odds slashed on knighthood

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'
David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'
Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London