King's Cross station evacuated after England fans let of flares ahead of Euro 2020 final

11 July 2021, 13:12 | Updated: 11 July 2021, 13:39

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Joe Cook

King's Cross station has been closed and evacuated over a "fire alert" after England fans set off flares ahead of the Euro 2020 final clash with Italy.

Video footage posted online shows hundreds of fans chanting and throwing drinks in crowds outside the central London station.

London Fire Brigade confirmed to LBC that the alert was caused by flares set off by England fans outside the station.

The smoke then went inside the station, setting off the fire alarms and causing a mass evacuation.

Transport for London have been told people to re-plan their journey while the station is closed.

