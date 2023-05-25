Have-a-go hero hoses down Just Stop Oil activists after Chelsea Flower Show orange powder stunt

25 May 2023, 12:06 | Updated: 25 May 2023, 13:51

Moment have-a-go hero douses Just Stop Oil protesters at Chelsea Flower Show
Moment have-a-go hero douses Just Stop Oil protesters at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

The is the moment a have-a-go hero attending the Chelsea Flower Show took it upon herself to hose down three Just Stop Oil protesters who were intent on smearing orange paint on a garden.

At around 9am, the three women stepped over the rope barrier at the RBC Brewin Dolphin and walked into the middle of the sustainable garden designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, before throwing the contents of several packets of orange powder paint across the flowers and hard landscaping.

One of them said 'What use is a garden if you can't eat?' as the crowd screamed and labelled them 'morons' before one woman was filmed pouring water on an activist's head to the cheers of the crowd at "Britain's greenest event".

The three women named by JSO were Stephanie Golder, 35, Naomi Goddard, 58, a retired landscape engineer, and Rosa Hicks, 28.

Woman in Chelsea Flower show hoses off Just Stop Oil protesters

Just Stop Oil protesters get doused at Chelsea Flower Show
Just Stop Oil protesters get doused at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: social media

The Metropolitan Police took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce three people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a protest.

In a video released shortly after the incident, the eco-group supporters could be seen throwing orange powder over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden, with three activists wearing Just Stop Oil branded t-shirts.

It follows separate protests on Thursday in which 28 people took part in slow marches on Haymarket, Knightsbridge and Regents Street, demanding the UK Government stop issuing new oil and gas licenses.

Just Stop Oil protesters targeted the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Thursday morning
Just Stop Oil protesters targeted the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Thursday morning. Picture: LBC / Just Stop Oil

The three Just Stop Oil supporters could be seen throwing the paint, demanding that the UK government halts all new oil, gas and coal projects.

The incident, which happened at around 9am, saw the women step over the rope barrier and into the garden before throwing the powder across the flowers and hard landscaping.

One protester could be heard saying: "What use is a garden if you can't eat?"

Cries of dismay could be heard from the public, though this later changed to applause and shouts of "well done".

Taking to social media, Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands wrote: "This is an appalling attack by Just Stop Oil on the Chelsea Flower Show, literally Britain’s greenest event.

"This is utterly contemptible.

"Labour and Starmer have accepted thousands from one of the major Just Stop Oil donors."

Stephanie Golder, 35, a charity project coordinator from Southend said: “As a passionate gardener and food grower I am petrified of a future without pollinators and therefore without food.

"Today I disrupted the Chelsea Flower Show to ask the visitors, exhibitors and the RHS to pick a side; to stand for good over evil, life over death, right over wrong; to stand with the young and the billions of people in the global south whose lives are being cut short by climate collapse.”

“If you love gardens or growing food, you must join in civil resistance against new oil and gas.”

Commander Karen Findlay tweeted: 'We are aware of an incident at the Chelsea Flower Show whereby Just Stop Oil protestors have criminally damaged show gardens at the #chelseaflowershow2023 @metpoliceuk have quickly made three arrests for criminal damage.'

It follows the arrest of six Just Stop Oil protesters by the Met in Marylebone yesterday, May 25, following further slow walk protests.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show began on Monday and is running until Saturday.

