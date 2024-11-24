Hezbollah fires massive '340 missile' barrage in Tel Aviv after Israel killed 29 in Lebanon

Hezbollah has fired 340 missiles into Tel Aviv and struck the Ashdod military base 'for the first time', reports claim. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Hezbollah has fired 340 missiles into Tel Aviv and struck the Ashdod military base 'for the first time', reports claim.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv suburbs as the attack took place on Sunday.

The IDF says that it intercepted a number of the projectiles fired from within Lebanon.

The attacks wounded 11 people in Israel with a man reported to be in a 'moderate to serious condition' according to medical agencies.

The attacks come a day after Israel killed at least 29 people in central Beirut - wounding around 66 others.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said it was an assault on US-led attempts to secure a ceasefire.

Mr Mikati said it was “direct, bloody message rejecting all efforts and ongoing contacts” to end the war.

“(Israel is) again writing in Lebanese blood a brazen rejection of the solution that is being discussed,” a statement from his office read.