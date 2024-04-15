Liverpool falls silent to mark 35th anniversary of Hillsborough disaster as 97 balloons released in memory of victims

15 April 2024, 18:38 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 18:41

A moment's silence has been held 35 years on from the Hillsborough disaster.
A moment's silence has been held 35 years on from the Hillsborough disaster. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A minute's silence has been held across Liverpool to mark the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hillsborough disaster saw the death of 97 Liverpool fans at the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989.

On Monday at 3.06pm - the time the match was stopped - a minute's silence was observed in Liverpool.

Members of the public gathered in Exchange Flags, behind the town hall, where You'll Never Walk Alone was played.

In memory of those who lost their lives, 97 balloons were also released at Anfield, with flags being flown at half mast on civic buildings and football club sites throughout the day.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was Liverpool's manager at the time, and the club's current manager, Jurgen Klopp, were among those to have laid flowers at the stadium's Hillsborough memorial during Monday morning.

Read more: Charter signed by Government vowing never to repeat injustices of Hillsborough disaster - but new law is rejected

Read more: Football fan, 33, pleads guilty after wearing shirt with offensive reference to Hillsborough disaster at FA Cup final

People pay their respects on the 35th Anniversary Of Hillsborough disaster and observe a silence as the town hall bell chimes once for every victim
People pay their respects on the 35th Anniversary Of Hillsborough disaster and observe a silence as the town hall bell chimes once for every victim. Picture: Getty

To mark the anniversary, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer re-affirmed his commitment to a Hillsborough Law.

Campaigners have been calling for a law to be introduced to help victims of other scandals get justice.

"Today on the 35th anniversary of Hillsborough, I'll be thinking about those lost, their families, and their enduring courage and determination to pursue justice," Sir Keir said.

"Making the Hillsborough Law a reality would be a priority of my Labour government."

97 balloons released at Anfield
97 balloons released at Anfield. Picture: Getty

Inquests into the 97 deaths, held after the original verdicts were quashed following the Hillsborough Independent Panel report, concluded in 2016.

They found that the victims were unlawfully killed and errors by the police and ambulance service caused or contributed to the deaths.

Match commander on the day David Duckenfield was charged with gross negligence manslaughter in 2017, but was later cleared at a retrial in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool laying a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool laying a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for the Hillsborough Law campaign said: "Today, we pay tribute to all 97 supporters, they will never be forgotten, and we fight on in their memory and for all those who have suffered such injustice at the hands of the state.

"The truth of what really happened on that dreadful day was not revealed for decades because public authorities and officials concealed the truth in their own interests.

"Yet 35 years on, the experiences of Hillsborough families have been repeated countless times, currently with the Post Office scandal. Little has changed.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Billy Hogan laying a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial
Sir Kenny Dalglish and Billy Hogan laying a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial. Picture: Getty

"A Hillsborough Law, with a duty of candour at its heart, would ensure that the battles faced by the Hillsborough and Post Office families, and countless others, can never be repeated.

"It would create a legal duty on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.

"Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to make this law a reality if the Labour Party comes to power, we hope other parties will follow suit and stop this criminal abuse of power."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mideast Tensions Key Events

Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike

Tzipi Hotovely warned that the UK could be the next target of Iran without deterrence

‘We want deterrence, not revenge’: Israel’s ambassador to the UK warns Iran ‘won’t hesitate to attack London'

Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran security minister says as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'

Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran, security minister says, as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'

Maryland-Bridge-Collapse

Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse ‘had apparent electrical issues’

Trump-Hush Money

Prosecutors seek Trump fine over social media posts they say violate gag order

France Sudan Conference

World donors pledge more than two billion euros in aid for war-stricken Sudan

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Climate NOAA Coral Bleaching

Scientists say coral reefs around the world are experiencing mass bleaching

Donald Trump

Trump arrives at court for start of jury selection in historic hush money trial

The attacker is 15, police say

Teenager arrested after Sydney church stabbing, as police officer's jaw broken in 'riots'

Angry crowds gather outside Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney following a stabbing

'Riot' breaks out after second Sydney stabbing with church goers holding attacker 'captive'

Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's actions

Rishi Sunak says Iran sought to 'plunge the Middle East into new crisis' with Israel attack as he urges 'restraint'

Supreme Court Thomas

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session with no explanation

Una Crown pictured with her husband Jack

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murdering 86-year-old Una Crown, who was found dead at home 11 years ago

London's public transport network is vast and comprehensive, but not without its faults...

London's most ‘bizarre and infuriating’ transport quirks including a five-metre cycle lane and ‘labyrinth’ Tube station

Derek Underwood has died aged 78

England and Kent cricket legend Derek Underwood dies aged 78, as county lauds 'one of its greatest ever players'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.

'This is an assault on America': Defiant Donald Trump punches the air as criminal trial begins
Sydney church

Man arrested after reported stabbing at church in Sydney

Police confirmed a man has been arrested

Moment grinning attacker is detained by congregation after Sydney church stabbing that left four injured
Emmanuel Macron has admitted the Olympic opening ceremony may have to be moved from the Seine

Macron says France may move Paris Olympic opening ceremony from 'world first' River Seine location over ISIS threat
Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer that asked her to "show some leg" at the Olivier Awards in London

Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’ at Oliviers

Collapsed bridge

FBI ‘opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse’

An empty section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey when it was closed in March for construction

Drivers warned as seven-mile stretch of M25 to close for an entire weekend

Liz Truss 'bugged' Boris Johnson while had Covid

Liz Truss admits she kept 'bugging' Boris Johnson in hospital when he was recovering from Covid
Joel Cauchi killed six people in a stabbing attack in Sydney

Parents of Sydney stabber apologise and say 'monster' son 'may have killed women because he wanted a girlfriend'
Former British boxing champion, Willie Limond

Former British boxing champion Willie Limond dies aged 45 weeks before planned comeback

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit