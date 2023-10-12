Holidaymakers returning to Luton Airport 'left in limbo' after huge blaze tears through car park

12 October 2023, 23:17 | Updated: 13 October 2023, 00:14

A huge blaze destroyed Luton Airport's Terminal 2 car park this week
A huge blaze destroyed Luton Airport's Terminal 2 car park this week. Picture: PA/Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Holidaymakers returning to Luton Airport to discover their cars had been destroyed in a huge blaze in its Terminal 2 car park have complained about being "left in limbo".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Forbes, who enjoyed a holiday with her husband in the Canary Islands, said she has "heard nothing back" since the fire.

Ms Forbes told PA: "I've had no joy with Luton. I've heard nothing back, I've been tweeting them, everything, and nothing.

"I get it, they're getting other people that are going to the airport, but to me there's been no apology, not once has anybody said 'we're sorry about the situation'.

"We're kind of left in limbo."

Luton Airport has since reopened after a huge fire tore through its terminal two car park, which led to the suspension of all flights.

Kate Forbes and her husband Adrian
Kate Forbes and her husband Adrian. Picture: PA

Flights from the Bedfordshire airport were suspended from around 9pm on Tuesday to around 3pm on Wednesday, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

The airport has now announced all flights have resumed, though disruption is expected to continue beyond today and towards the weekend.

At least 150 flights due to take off or land at the airport were cancelled, analysis suggests.

Meanwhile, another 27 arrivals were diverted to different airports in the UK, including Cardiff and Manchester.

Some 30,000 passengers were affected in total.

Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of car park, following a fire at London's Luton Airport
Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of car park, following a fire at London's Luton Airport. Picture: Getty

Devastated Brits returned from holiday to discover their vehicles had gone up in flames following the fire.

As many as 1,200 vehicles are believed to have been damaged in the fire, which began on Tuesday evening.

The airport's terminal two car park partially collapsed as flames engulfed the structure throughout the night.

Three firefighters and a Luton Airport member of staff were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Read more: Chaos at Luton Airport: Moment car park collapses in huge blaze as up to 1,200 cars damaged and all flights suspended

Read more: Dramatic footage shows the moment car bursts into flames inside Luton Airport car park, damaging 1,200 cars

The move caused chaos for many returning home, with them being redirected to different airports and not knowing if their cars were among those to have been turned to ash.

Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for the local fire service, said the fire was believed to have started with a diesel vehicle.

"We don't believe it was an electric vehicle," he said. "It's believed to be diesel-powered, at this stage all subject to verification.

"And then that fire has quickly and rapidly spread."

Chris Meacey - whose van was parked on floor 1 of the car park - told LBC: “I’m either taking it home in an ashtray or I’m driving it home.”

Meanwhile, others who had left their vehicles in the car park shared their concerns online.

One person posted on Twitter: "I am sat 1700 miles away with our car parked level 1 in car park 2. Does anyone know which part collapsed? Only had automated email for Luton. And 5 working days for reply from car park provider #LutonAirport"

The burnt out shells of cars, buried amongst debris of a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport
The burnt out shells of cars, buried amongst debris of a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport. Picture: Alamy

Another person said: "Our @easyJet flight was diverted from Luton to Manchester. No staff at airport to help and the only comms we had was via app to tell us to make our own way home….Oh and my cars on fire."

A third person said: "@easyJet currently stranded in Luton after being taxied from Stanstead. All roads are obviously closed, we should never have been sent here. My car is in the car park and I have no way of getting it. No explanation from anyone. #lutonfire"

Tim Barker, who extended his holiday, tweeted: "When you should have gone home last night but you wake up to this...on the other hand your car could be a melting mess in Luton!"

One couple - Liz and Gary Blackmore from Loughborough - came back from a five-day holiday in Portugal to find their new £48,000 Mercedes had been destroyed.

Mr Blackmore said in a Facebook post: "What a night. Flew back from Portugal to be told that we are being diverted from Luton due to a fire in a car park! 

"So we end up at Gatwick and then find out it's in the car park where I parked my car. 

"So less than a year old car up in flames and the whole structure has collapsed."

He added: "Now we are struck at Bedford train station at 3.45 in the morning with no trains for three hours and a taxi wanting £150 for 53 miles!! I have to say that I've had better ends to holidays."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Israeli flag will not be shown on the Wembley Arch, it is understood

'Spineless' FA slammed for refusing to display Israeli flag on Wembley arch after 'depraved' Hamas attacks

The Isley Brothers 3+3 Vinyl Record LP

Rudolph Isley, founding member of the Isley Brothers, dies aged 84

Israel Palestinians

Israel engaging in collective punishment in Gaza, Taoiseach says

Israel Palestinians

Israel says siege will remain until hostages freed, as Gaza desperation grows

Pro-Palestine protesters in Paris

Paris police clash with protesters after France bans pro-Palestine demonstrations

A delivery driver has been found guilty of murdering his wife

Delivery driver murdered wife before setting family home ablaze in bid to frame son for 'Netflix-inspired' murder

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby 'planning career pivot' as presenter prepares for life without This Morning after 14 years

Israeli tanks stationed near the border with Lebanon

Israel preparing for possible ground assault as air strikes devastate Gaza

The map was shown on documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Brentford in Scotland: Bizarre map from 'Welcome to Wrexham' places clubs hundreds of miles away from actual stadium

A destroyed cafe after a Russian rocket attack in the village of Hroza

Romania finds drone fragments on its soil as Russia again hits southern Ukraine

Israel Palestinians

Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital overflows as Israeli attacks intensify

Mugshot of Mohammed Rahman, 25

Knife-wielding phone robber stabs two police officers in near-fatal London attack

Exclusive
Alicia Kearns told LBC Israel has a duty to turn back on the water supply in Gaza

Israel 'has a duty' to turn water and electricity supply back on in Gaza, top Tory MP tells LBC

Snow will start falling in the UK very soon

Exact date snow to fall in UK as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Vladimir Putin received a military welcome as he arrived in Kyrgyzstan

Russian president Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on rare trip abroad

Two warships have been deployed

Britain sends warships to Eastern Mediterranean and will start surveillance flights over Israel amid Hamas war

Latest News

See more Latest News

The funding will come via the Community Security Trust

PM pledges £3m to beef up security at Jewish schools and synagogues after ex-Hamas chief calls for global jihad
RAF fighter jets escort Kenya Airways plane to Stanstead

RAF fighter jets escort an aircraft from Kenya into Stansted Airport after 'security alert'
Girl, 16, and four brothers 'lured taxi driver into the woods' before conducting 'an execution' in revenge following rape

Girl, 16, and four brothers 'lured taxi driver into the woods' before conducting 'an execution' in revenge following rape
Shani and Orion were at the Nova music festival when Hamas attacked

'I spit on you, God damn you': Horrifying Hamas text threats sent from phone belonging to Shani Louk's missing partner
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood side-by-side at a press conference in Tel Aviv. 12 Oct. 2023

'We will always be there by your side': US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers message of support to Israel
Captain Tom Moore's family say they would keep the money from his books because it was 'his wish'

'His wishes, not ours': Captain Tom's family insist they were right to keep £800,000 from his books
The Dutch model, 46, became a household name in 2004 during her stint as a personal assistant for Beckham, 48, amid claims she had a four-month affair with the England star.

Rebecca Loos asks followers whether to 'speak out' in cryptic post amid claims she lied about David Beckham 'affair'
Shoppers were “misinformed” by social media posts before “purging” the library’s shelves

'The worst of all jumble sales': Customers mistakenly think library books could be bought for £1 a bag
US secretary of state Antony Blinken

We will always be there by your side, Blinken pledges after meeting Israeli PM

Volunteers clean up rubble after the earthquake in western Afghanistan

More than 90% of people killed by Afghanistan quake were women and children – UN

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit