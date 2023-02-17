'The world is a much darker place': Mourners line streets for Holly Newton, 15, who was killed in Hexham stabbing

17 February 2023, 13:51

The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey as mourners celebrated Holly's life
The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey as mourners celebrated Holly's life. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Will Taylor

Hundreds of mourners watched the funeral procession for beloved teenager Holly Newton who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

The 15-year-old was found wounded in Hexham on January 27 and died in hospital. Another teenager was also hurt.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with her murder and is awaiting a court appearance.

Holly was brought to Hexham Abbey in a procession that included a horse drawn hears, with black horses draped in purple.

It passed her school on the way, with teachers who are on site for training heading out to watch the cortege as a mark of respect.

Speaking at Hexham Abbey, her mother Micala Trussler said she was adventurous, sporty and loved to dance because it "made her feel herself".

Read more: Boy, 16, charged with murder as tributes pour in for 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey
The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey. Picture: Alamy

"Some people just do good for this world and my Holly was one of those people," she added.

Holly’s aunt Jemma said the 22 days since she died "feels like forever".

"The world is a much darker place without Holly's light," she said.

Some of her friends' messages were read out during the service.

"I honestly can't believe I will never get to see that beautiful smile again. I just wish we could have you back," one said.

The Reverend Henry Hope said: "She was someone who was full of life and energy and had vision.

Well wishers wore purple shirts with Holly's photo on them
Well wishers wore purple shirts with Holly's photo on them. Picture: Alamy

"I hope that's something we can take away from this funeral."

He went on: "I think Hexham is still feeling shocked and working through the grief that people have been experiencing at Holly’s death and still looking for a place to take that grief.

"We've had a steady stream of people coming in to light candles here at the abbey."

Holly's school, Queen Elizabeth High School, said: "Holly Newton is in our thoughts in particular today, the day of her funeral.

Holly's coffin carried into Hexham Abbey
Holly's coffin carried into Hexham Abbey. Picture: Alamy

"Staff and students will be in attendance at the service in Hexham Abbey wearing items of purple in memory of Holly and to signal support for her family.

"Holly’s cortege will pass the school on the way to the Abbey. Staff not attending the funeral will line Whetstone Bridge Road at that time as a mark of respect. Students are not in school today as it is a teacher training day.

"The thoughts of all in our school community are with Holly's family and friends."

