Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to both present This Morning on Monday, as 'feuding' pair 'put differences aside'

14 May 2023, 12:40

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will present together on Monday
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will present together on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are both set to appear on This Morning on Monday, despite reports of a deepening feud between the pair, as they put their differences to one side.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pair's relationship had been said to be almost ruined, with reports claiming they are "not as close as they once were" and hardly speak off-air.

Schofield's statement admitting the "last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us", after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was convicted of child sex offences - which he released without first telling Willoughby - had piled more pressure onto the relationship.

Amid reports that Willoughby could end up hosting the show alone, or alongside Alison Hammond, who co-presents the show on Fridays, TV bosses said that both she and Schofield will present together on Monday, MailOnline reported.

But there are fears that the reports of their difficult relationship could prompt awkward questions from viewers about the programme's authenticity.

One insider said: "This will seriously undermine the show and its reputation. How can they both go on and pretend to have a laugh and a joke together.

Philip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

"Their friendship used to be genuine but it isn't anymore so surely they will be making fools of their audience. But the fact is that neither will back down and how can you just tell one of them they are to stay at home?

"The headlines that will come from them being on together could really damage show and its brand."

Both Willoughby and Schofield had insisted on presenting in negotiations with channel bosses, leaving execs with little choice as to their way forward.

Philip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

A source close to Willoughby had earlier told the Mail on Sunday: "Don't be surprised if you never see them together again, apart from on camera. "

This has all been so heartbreaking for Holly, but she knows she has to stand on her own two feet and cut the strings.

"Nobody ever thought it would end like this. They were part of one another's families and they spent a lot of their weekends socialising. She has tried so hard."

Another source told The Mirror: "Holly was considering her position on the show earlier this year, as she couldn't see Phil being ousted.

"But that is now a real possibility and she wants to see a decision made on both of their futures quickly.

"That is what is behind Holly asking her team to reach out to ITV – she is trying to move things forward.

Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

An insider on the show claimed that Schofield has been dubbed 'The Grim Reaper' on This Morning by some people find him difficult to work with.

"He is obviously very passionate about the show, but the way he goes about exercising his influence has made him very ­unpopular with some," the source said.

Schofield earlier called Willoughby amid the feud between the two co-hosts.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in January. Picture: Getty

Channel bosses could not confirm that Schofield and Willoughby would even be hosting the show together on Monday, such is the dramatic drop-off in their relationship.

Schofield's contract is up for renewal in September, but he takes the summer holidays off, so his last show could potentially be in July.

Schofield is "saddened" that she didn't speak out in support of him, and feels that her silence has been "deafening", the Sun reported.

Staff on This Morning said it was clear that the two were barely even speaking on set when they were not filming.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

A source said: "Phil loves This Morning, it’s his life and he wants to stay. He scared he’s going to be pushed out over what’s happened.

"Phil said he’s going to fight to keep his job but he’s under no illusion he has become deeply unpopular with some people on the show and some sections of the public.

"His relationship with Holly had become more distant recently but Phil had no idea it would all become so public and that she wanted to strike out alone."

In a statement released on Thursday - reported as a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship - Schofield said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock.

"We're the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her."

