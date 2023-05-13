Philip Schofield 'fears he will be fired from This Morning' after 'tense phone call with Holly Willoughby' amid 'feud'

Philip Schofield is reportedly feuding with Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Philip Schofield called his fellow This Morning host Holly Willoughby amid rumours of a feud between the two co-hosts, as TV bosses couldn't confirm they would present Monday's show together.

The pair's relationship is said to be almost ruined, with reports claiming they are "not as close as they once were" and hardly speak off-air.

Schofield even released a statement admitting the "last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us", which came after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was convicted of child sex offences.

Willoughby is also considering her own position on the popular daytime show, which they have hosted together for 14 years.

Reports suggest that she would like to continue on her own if Schofield leaves the show, amid plummeting popularity.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in January. Picture: Getty

Channel bosses could not confirm that Schofield and Willoughby would even be hosting the show together on Monday, such is the dramatic drop-off in their relationship.

Schofield's contract is up for renewal in September, but he takes the summer holidays off, so his last show could potentially be in July.

Schofield is "saddened" that she didn't speak out in support of him, and feels that her silence has been "deafening", the Sun reported.

Staff on This Morning said it was clear that the two were barely even speaking on set when they were not filming.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

A source said: "Phil loves This Morning, it’s his life and he wants to stay. He scared he’s going to be pushed out over what’s happened.

"Phil said he’s going to fight to keep his job but he’s under no illusion he has become deeply unpopular with some people on the show and some sections of the public.

"His relationship with Holly had become more distant recently but Phil had no idea it would all become so public and that she wanted to strike out alone."

In a statement released on Thursday - reported as a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship - Schofield said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock.

"We're the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her."