Holly Willoughby 'plans to return to This Morning next week' in defiant move amid Phillip Schofield controversy

Insiders said Holly, 42, had no intention of quitting after Phillip Schofield, 61, lied over his affair with a younger man. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Holly Willoughby looks set to make a defiant return to the This Morning sofa next week following the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Holly, 42, is said to have no intention of quitting following 61-year-old Schofield's departure linked to claims he lied about his affair with a younger male colleague.

Holly is due to return to the show on Monday June 5 after the half-term break, which coincided with an early holiday following the news of her co-host's departure.

An inside source added the presenter would “carry on like the professional she is” following her ITV return.

It follows an Instagram post in which Willoughby said she had “taken time to process yesterday’s news” surrounding further revelations linked to Schofield's affair. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Schofield announced his resignation from the celebrated daytime show on Friday and has since been dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to the “unwise but not illegal” affair.

According to The Sun: “She has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide.

“She will return to This Morning as planned on Monday and carry on like the professional she is.

“Holly has been affected by Phil’s actions and it has been very difficult. She is devoted to This Morning, however, and will continue to do the best job she can for them.”

According to The Sun: “She has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It follows yesterday's news that the Prince's Trust has dropped Schofield as an ambassador.

The charity, founded by the King, said it was "no longer appropriate" for it to work with the presenter, who left This Morning last week after two decades as host.

It also coincides with claims bosses at ITV where Phillip Schofield worked were sent a bombshell email exposing his affair with a younger staff member three years ago.