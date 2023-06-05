Holly Willoughby's This Morning statement on Phil Schofield in full

Holly Willoughby has returned to This Morning for the first time since Phillip Schofield's departure. Picture: This Morning

By EJ Ward

Holly Willoughby has returned to This Morning for the first time since Phillip Schofield's departure.

Here is her opening speech in full:

"Josie, thank you for being here," Holly said as she held her co-host's hand.

"Right, deep breath.

"Firstly, are you OK? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed not being here with Phillip.

"I imagine you might have been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the well-being of people from all sides of what's been going on and full of questions.

"You me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who they themselves felt they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

Holly Willoughby makes statement as she returns to This Morning

At the end of the statement a visibly moved Holly embraced her co-host Josie Gibson. Picture: This Morning

"That's a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health.

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal and the health and well-being for everyone.

"I hope as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, then we can find strength in each other.

"From my heart thank you for all of the kind messages. Thank you for being here this morning.

"Myself, Josie, Alison, Dermot and Craig and every single person who works on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you the show we love."

She was then embraced by an emotional Josie, who added: "All we can be now is the family that we are."