Brian Cox, Andy Serkis and Hayley Atwell among actors to join protest in solidarity with Hollywood strikes

21 July 2023, 18:21 | Updated: 21 July 2023, 18:32

A number of British actors joined the London rally.
A number of British actors joined the London rally. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Actors including Rob Delaney, Haley Atwell and Simon Pegg gathered in Leicester Square on Friday afternoon as they protested in solidarity with actors striking in the US.

A number of actors flocked to central London on Friday as they joined protests with the British union Equity.

Brian Cox, Simon Pegg, Imelda Staunton and Hayley Atwell were among the actors to join the strikes.

It comes a week after the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) launched a major strike against Hollywood.

The strike’s launch disrupted the hotly anticipated Oppenheimer film premiere held in Leicester Square on Thursday last week, as stars such as Emily Blunt and Matt Damon walked out on the event.

Placards held at the protests in Leicester Square on Friday called on the industry to “support artists not algorithms” and “Leave AI to Sci-fi”.

Andy Serkis addressed the rally on Friday.
Andy Serkis addressed the rally on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the event, Lord of the Rings actor and Equity member Andy Serkis said: “I’m probably one of the most scanned actors on the planet for various different films, and projects.

“I would say I have probably been scanned more than anyone ever.

“I know that my image can be used, or my library of movements, can be used or my voice.

“(It) is wrong that that is easily accessed and used without remunerating the artist.”

Read more: Tom Cruise joins negotiations between striking Hollywood actors and stars join picket lines

Read more: Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis among stars to join Hollywood picket line

Read more: Film stars walk out on Oppenheimer premiere as largest Hollywood shutdown in 40 years launched

Rob Delaney gave a speech.
Rob Delaney gave a speech. Picture: Alamy

Rob Delaney and Succession star Brian Cox also spoke at the Equity protest.

Cox said: “The artificial intelligence thing is a major issue and it has to be nipped before it starts to grow even more.

“It has gotten to a standard now where people are getting avatars of themselves made in order to protect themselves in every aspect.”

Delaney also told the rally: “We are going to win because we always win these strikes … We’re going to get our tiny little slice of the pie, the pie that we made up the friggin’ recipe for.”

Succession star Brian Cox also attended the protest.
Succession star Brian Cox also attended the protest. Picture: Alamy

Equity union represents some 47,000 members and said it will “stand in unwavering solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA. It also slammed the UK’ anti-strike legislation.

The union is planning to enter negotiations next year and it’s expected similar issues are to arise in the UK about the acting industry.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have already been on strike for several months, affecting the production of TV programmes and movies across the industry.

It marks the first time in 63 years that the the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA will be on strike at the same time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Trial date set for next May in Trump’s classified documents case

OpenAI logo

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other firms agree to AI safeguards

James Cofer reacted with sadness to his wife's pregnancy news

Father who repeatedly screamed 'No!' when wife said she was pregnant again explains his reaction

Israel Politics

Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest against judicial overhaul

Myanmar Buddha

Myanmar’s generals unveil ‘world’s largest’ sitting Buddha statue

Trump Michael Cohen

Trump’s firm and his former lawyer Michael Cohen settle lawsuit over legal bills

David Gauke is unsure if he will vote Conservative

Former Conservative minister David Gauke unsure if he will vote for Tories in next election

Russia Hardliner Arrested

Russia detains hard-line nationalist who accused Putin of weakness in Ukraine

Kidnap Rescue

‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped girl, 13, in Southern California

Keir Starmer has slammed Johnny Mercer for his comments about the Inbetweeners

Keir Starmer brands Conservative minister Johnny Mercer a 'silly sod' for comparing new Labour MP to the Inbetweeners

Both Labour and the Tories have blamed Ulez for their by-election loss in Uxbridge

Keir Starmer calls for Sadiq Khan to 'reflect' on Ulez expansion after surprise by-election loss

The funeral is being held for Grace Kumar in Westminster today.

Father's tribute to ‘angelic’ Grace O'Malley-Kumar as over 1,000 fill cathedral for Nottingham attack victim's funeral

James Barber

Man executed in Alabama over 2001 killing

Protests in Tehran

Thousands of Muslims protest over Koran desecration in Sweden

Russia ship opens fire

Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

Boris Johnson originally forgot his password

Boris Johnson says all 'relevant messages' have been passed to Cabinet office and will go to Covid inquiry

Latest News

See more Latest News

First look inside the Bibby Stockholm set to house some 500 migrants.

First look inside controversial migrant barge - with gym, TV lounge and menu revealed for first time
It has been a rubbish summer so far

Brits finally set to bask in sunshine but will have to wait until the last week of the summer holidays
No we haven't got your lion: German police on the lookout for the mystery beast

German police abandon search for ‘lion’ after no evidence of big cat found - but residents urged to remain ‘cautious’
Both Labour and the Tories have blamed Ulez for their by-election loss in Uxbridge

'Right thing to do': Sadiq Khan vows to press on with Ulez expansion despite surprise by-election loss
Graves being dug

Death toll rises after landslide horror in western India

Tony Bennett

US singing legend Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett dies aged 96 after selling 50 million records during glittering career
Police search

Authorities call off Berlin lioness alert, saying ‘no evidence of any predator’

Remmo, pictured with a lion cub, pleaded for the suspected lioness to be kept safe

Crime boss's son calls for safe return of missing Berlin 'lion' - as authorities insist video actually shows a wild boar
A woman was escorted from the 17th field after attempting to disrupt the Open.

Just Stop Oil strike at The Open as US golfer cheered for helping remove activist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest
Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit