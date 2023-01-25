Home Office called for urgent talks as government confirms 200 child asylum-seekers missing from UK hotels

Brighton and Hove councillors have requested an urgent meeting with the Home Office after the government confirmed 78 young asylum-seekers remain missing from UK hotels. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A Brighton council leader has requested urgent talks with the Home Office after the government admitted 200 child asylum-seekers have vanished from UK hotels.

Home Office minister Simon Murray addressed the House of Lords on Monday, telling peers one girl and at least 13 under-16s were among those missing.

Asylum seekers are increasingly being placed in hotels run by the Home Office following the controversies surrounding conditions in the now defunct Manston immigration centre in Kent.

Mr Kyle, Labour MP for Hove, has since added 76 children remain unaccounted for from one hotel in particular.

On Tuesday, immigration minister Robert Jenrick admitted in the Commons that out of 4,600 unaccompanied minors who have entered the UK since July 2021, 440 have gone missing at some point.

He added that only half of those missing had returned.

Sussex Police have since told the BBC 76 children remain unaccounted for, having disappeared from Home Office run hotels. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Two hundred children remain missing, 13 of whom are under 16 years old, and only one is female," he told the House.

"When any child goes missing, a multi-agency missing persons protocol is mobilised alongside the police and relevant local authority to establish their whereabouts and to ensure that they are safe."

It comes as one MP described a police chase which took place after two children were "collected" from a hotel in the Brighton and Hove area.

Peter Kyle, MP for Hove, explained how officers had been alerted to the vehicle after it took the children from the Home Office approved accommodation.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Kyle told the Commons: "Just last year, Sussex Police pursued a car that had collected two children from outside this hotel.

"When they managed to get the car to safety, they released two child migrants and they arrested one of the members who was driving it - who was a gang leader who was there to coerce the children into crime."

During Jenrick's speech to the House, the MP noted that 88% of those missing were Albanian nationals, with the remaining 12% being from Afghanistan, Egypt, India, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Turkey.