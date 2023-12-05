Home Secretary hails ‘robust’ new Rwanda migrants deal as treaty is signed

5 December 2023, 14:11

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda ahead of the signing of the new treaty
James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda ahead of the signing of the new treaty. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Home Secretary has described a new migration treaty with Rwanda as far more ‘robust’ than previous proposals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Cleverly said during a press conference held in the African nation that “we feel very strongly that this treaty addresses all the issues raised by their lordships in the Supreme Court.

“We are absolutely committed to breaking the business model of these people-smuggling gangs, to create a safe and welcoming environment with our friends and partners in Rwanda.”

He said no extra money was linked to the signing of the new document.

"The funding of the international agreement reflects the costs that may be imposed on Rwanda through the changes that this partnership has created in their systems, in their legal systems and institutions," he said.

The Home Office says the new deal includes assurances from the Rwandan authorities that they will not remove anyone who arrives from Britain.

Mr Cleverly touched down in Kigali as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mission to make the deal to send migrants to Rwanda legally watertight following a Supreme Court ruling.

In the wake of the judgement on November 15, the government insisted it had been working on contingency measures and promised a treaty with Rwanda within days, along with emergency legislation in parliament.

Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda, where he will sign a new treaty with Rwanda,
Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda, where he will sign a new treaty with Rwanda,. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown

Read More: Rwanda migrants deal 'set to be sealed next week' as UK government to 'pay an extra £15 million'

Mr Cleverly said Rwanda "cares deeply about the rights of refugees" and he looks forward to meeting counterparts and signing the deal.

The home secretary said: "We are clear that Rwanda is a safe country, and we are working at pace to move forward with this partnership to stop the boats and save lives.

"The Supreme Court recognised that changes may be delivered in future to address the conclusions they reached - and that is what we have set out to do together, with this new, internationally recognised treaty agreement.

"Rwanda cares deeply about the rights of refugees, and I look forward to meeting with counterparts to sign this agreement and further discuss how we work together to tackle the global challenge of illegal migration."

'This is Groundhog Day': Yvette Cooper on James Cleverly's Rwanda visit

There has been speculation Rwanda is pushing to get more money on top of the £140m already committed to the scheme.

The Sunday Times reported Kigali will be given a £15m top-up payment to agree fresh terms on its agreement with the UK.

Earlier, Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told LBC that success would look like planes carrying asylum seekers taking off from the UK to the African nation.

Nick challenges Immigration Minister on migration targets

Mr Jenrick said: "Success, ultimately, is getting flights off to Rwanda and further reducing the number of small boat crossings.

"This step is that we hope to sign a treaty with the government of Rwanda that further strengthens our relationship with them, puts more safeguards in place for the scheme that we've designed and, specifically and in a detailed way, answers all of the concerns that were set out by the Supreme Court in their judgment the other day, so that when Parliament comes to vote on our new emergency legislation in the weeks and months ahead it can do so in the knowledge that the arrangement with Rwanda is fundamentally different and stronger, and that the legitimate concerns the Supreme Court had have been put to bed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Evacuation after a storm

Heavy rains leave several dead before storm Michaung makes landfall in India

Jacek Siewiera, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, said Nato has three years to prepare for Russian attack

Nato has three years to prepare for a Russian attack, Poland warns as fears grow over another Putin offensive

The branches have now been reattached by tree surgeons, who hammered the branches back into the tree on Monday afternoon.

'Spruced up': 'Half dead' Trafalgar Square Christmas tree praised for being 'best in years' after 'branch transplant'

In order to appear on the ballot, candidates need to secure the nomination of 20 Oireachtas (Irish Assembly) members or four local authorities.

Conor McGregor throws hat into Irish political ring and hints at running for president in 2025 election

The ancient vase

British Museum loan to Greece coincides with dispute over Elgin Marbles

The 'real-life criminals' that inspired GTA 6's new characters

From Bonnie and Clyde to the 'Miami Joker': The real-life criminals that have 'inspired' GTA 6 'Vice City'

A British Medical Association (BMA) picket outside University College Hospital in October

Junior doctors to stage fresh wave of strikes over Christmas and New Year period after rejecting new pay offer

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

'Heavily pregnant' woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan street as schools locked down and armed police hunt on-the-run knifeman

Party leaders

Norwegian government makes deal over deep sea mining in Arctic Ocean

Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.

Prince Harry 'unjustifiably treated less favourably than others' over his UK security arrangements, High Court hears

The woman was paddleboarding when she was attacked by the shark. (stock images)

Boston newlywed, 44, killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas

Kate Middleton visited Evelina London this morning

Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Drone attack damage

Deadly Russian shelling hits southern Ukrainian city

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 22

House explosion

Blast levels house in US as officers served search warrant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

One person in hospital and schools in lockdown as armed cops respond to 'major incident' in Aberfan
Fresh rain warnings are in place across the UK

Brits set to be battered by torrential rain as 50 flood warnings and 175 flood alerts issued
Bad weather at an airport

Freezing rain causes deadly accidents in Germany

These grandparents were bombarded with booze

'No sleep aid for Nana': Grandparents inundated with drinks after grandson posts Wetherspoons table number on Facebook
Tesla

Danish union to take action against Tesla in solidarity with Swedes

Oliver Dowden wants Brits to stock up on candles and battery-powered radios

'Stock up on candles and battery-powered radios': Deputy PM says UK must be prepared for catastrophe
A view of the iceberg

British research ship crosses paths with world’s largest iceberg in Antarctic

The man was installing Christmas lights in the village when he was hit by a van

Workman using cherry picker fighting for life after 'van hits him while installing Christmas lights'
A man has been filmed dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales.

Swan-ted! Police hunt man caught dragging swan by the neck through park in Wales

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new migrant treaty

Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit