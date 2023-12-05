Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

5 December 2023, 09:36 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 10:02

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new migrant treaty
James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new migrant treaty. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

James Cleverly has arrived in Rwanda to sign a new treaty for the government's asylum plan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Home Secretary touched down in Kigali as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mission to make the deal to send migrants to Rwanda legally watertight following a Supreme Court ruling.

In the wake of the judgement on November 15, the government insisted it had been working on contingency measures and promised a treaty with Rwanda within days, along with emergency legislation in parliament.

Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda, where he will sign a new treaty with Rwanda,
Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda, where he will sign a new treaty with Rwanda,. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown

Read More: Rwanda migrants deal 'set to be sealed next week' as UK government to 'pay an extra £15 million'

Mr Cleverly said Rwanda "cares deeply about the rights of refugees" and he looks forward to meeting counterparts and signing the deal.

The home secretary said: "We are clear that Rwanda is a safe country, and we are working at pace to move forward with this partnership to stop the boats and save lives.

"The Supreme Court recognised that changes may be delivered in future to address the conclusions they reached - and that is what we have set out to do together, with this new, internationally recognised treaty agreement.

"Rwanda cares deeply about the rights of refugees, and I look forward to meeting with counterparts to sign this agreement and further discuss how we work together to tackle the global challenge of illegal migration."

'This is Groundhog Day': Yvette Cooper on James Cleverly's Rwanda visit

There has been speculation Rwanda is pushing to get more money on top of the £140m already committed to the scheme.

The Sunday Times reported Kigali will be given a £15m top-up payment to agree fresh terms on its agreement with the UK.

Earlier, Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told LBC that success would look like planes carrying asylum seekers taking off from the UK to the African nation.

Nick challenges Immigration Minister on migration targets

Mr Jenrick said: "Success, ultimately, is getting flights off to Rwanda and further reducing the number of small boat crossings.

"This step is that we hope to sign a treaty with the government of Rwanda that further strengthens our relationship with them, puts more safeguards in place for the scheme that we've designed and, specifically and in a detailed way, answers all of the concerns that were set out by the Supreme Court in their judgment the other day, so that when Parliament comes to vote on our new emergency legislation in the weeks and months ahead it can do so in the knowledge that the arrangement with Rwanda is fundamentally different and stronger, and that the legitimate concerns the Supreme Court had have been put to bed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tesla

Danish union to take action against Tesla in solidarity with Swedes

Drone attack damage

Deadly Russian shelling hits southern Ukrainian city

Oliver Dowden wants Brits to stock up on candles and battery-powered radios

'Stock up on candles and battery-powered radios': Deputy PM says UK must be prepared for catastrophe

A view of the iceberg

British research ship crosses paths with world’s largest iceberg in Antarctic

The man was installing Christmas lights in the village when he was hit by a van

Workman using cherry picker fighting for life after 'van hits him while installing Christmas lights'

A man has been filmed dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales.

Swan-ted! Police hunt man caught dragging swan by the neck through park in Wales

Single-use e-cigarettes

Bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes in France approved

Trevor Jacob filmed himself skydiving out of the light aircraft

YouTuber Trevor Jacob jailed after crashing plane and skydiving to safety for video views 'and financial gain'

Rohingya refugees

400 Rohingya Muslims on board two boats adrift in the Andaman Sea

Members of Aslef are striking this week.

Commuter chaos as rail strikes bring trains to a halt - with no service on c2c and disruption on Greater Anglia

Cancellations board

Munich Airport suspends all flights due to freezing rain

Air strike wreckage

Israel strikes Gaza’s second largest city in new phase of the war

Suella Braverman was closely involved in the new migrant plans

Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown

Ryanair has sparked anger by changing the way boarding passes are issued

Ryanair passengers share their fury over change to boarding passes that 'forces people to pay for seats'

Rose discussed her clash with Fred Sirieix

'You shouldn't bring up sensitive topics': Nella Rose justifies clash with Fred Sirieix after I'm A Celebrity elimination
Exclusive
Soldiers are still living in shoddy poor quality accommodation

One in three army heroes still living in the poorest military accommodation, shock stats reveal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thailand Bus Crash

Fourteen dead and more than 30 injured after bus crashes in western Thailand

Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Apparent death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 23

Police officers pursue a deer down a hallway at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River, New Jersey

Deer’s escape after breaking into US school captured on police bodycams

Yemen

US and allies in talks on naval task force after Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The guidance has recommended a number of methods to ensure children cannot access the adult sites.

Age estimation tech could be used to prevent children accessing pornographic sites, new Ofcom guidance says
Rockstar Games released the trailer early after a leak.

Rockstar drops GTA 6 trailer a day early after online leak

A builder has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman he was building an extension for.

Builder admits to murdering woman, 58, he met through church friends after row over extension
Police officers stand by the tail of a small plane that made an emergency landing in Villejuif, outside Paris

Small plane makes emergency landing in Paris suburbs

The mayor of Kyiv has claimed president Zelenskyy is becoming increasingly autocratic.

‘Zelenskyy is becoming an autocrat’ Kyiv mayor Klitschko says, as he warns Ukraine will soon be 'no different to Russia'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'
Mr Scobie's book has caused a storm

Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit