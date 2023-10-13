Horrifying moment Hamas start shooting indiscriminately at bathrooms during Nova Music Festival

13 October 2023, 17:45

The footage was posted on Twitter by the Israel Defence Force (IDF)
The footage was posted on Twitter by the Israel Defence Force (IDF). Picture: IDF/Twitter
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Israel's Defence Forces have posted shocking footage showing members of Hamas shooting indiscriminately at bathrooms at last week's Nova Music Festival.

The Supernova Festival, which takes place near the border with Gaza, was set upon by Hamas, who crossed into Israel using motorised paragliders before killing the power and opening fire on festival-goers last weekend.

More than 260 bodies were found at the Israel festival following a Hamas attack.

The footage posted by the IDF shows members of Hamas running up on the portable bathrooms, shooting at the doors.

Warning: footage below may be distressing

The IDF said: "Hamas terrorists indiscriminately shoot at bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival.

"This just shows you that Hamas does not care who—they just kill."

Read More: Israeli forces raid Gaza to attack Hamas terrorists and find hostages ahead of expected ground invasion

Read More: Hezbollah's chief says terror group is 'fully prepared' to join Hamas war against Israel during Lebanon rally

Among the survivors was Gili Yoskovich, who was forced to shelter beneath a fruit tree in the middle of the field during the attack.

"They were going tree by tree and shooting everywhere from two sides," she told the BBC. 

"I saw people were dying all around. They were all over the place with their automatic weapons. I was very quiet. I didn't cry, I didn't do anything.

"I was... breathing, saying: 'OK, I'm going to die. It's OK, just breathe, just close your eyes'."

Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel in a surprise attack by the Hamas militant group on Saturday, October 7, almost 50 years to day after the Yom Kippur War.

Israel has responded by sending airstrikes into Gaza, killing over 1500 Palestinians in retaliation. This includes over 700 women and children.

Meanwhile, Israel said on Thursday that 1,300 people were killed during rocket attacks.

