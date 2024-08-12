Hottest day of the year confirmed as temperatures hit 32C in Surrey and are expected to rise further

Temperatures of 32.4C have been recorded in Surrey on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Monday has been confirmed as the hottest day of the year after temperatures reached 32.4C in Surrey, according to reports.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise over the afternoon with highs of 34C or 35C forecast in Cambridge, Essex or Norfolk, reports say.

BBC Weather confirmed temperatures reached 32.4C in Wisley, Surrey while they are "expecting a few more hours of warming yet".

The hottest day of 2024 so far was 19 July, when temperatures reached a 31.9C in central London.

Temperatures are set to rise further to 34C or 35C throughout Monday as Brits flock to the coast. Picture: Alamy

This comes after a surge of warm air sweeping in from Europe caused temperatures to rise significantly across much of the country on Sunday.

Forecaster at the Met Office Craig Snell had said: "It's going to be hot."

He explained that the weather will also bring a great deal of humidity, particularly to central eastern England, making conditions feel especially uncomfortable.

"Elsewhere," Snell noted, "it's still going to be warm and humid, but the hottest weather will be concentrated in central eastern England."

Manchester and Edinburgh will experience comparatively cooler, yet still warm, conditions, with highs of 26°C in Manchester and 21°C in Edinburgh.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms had been in place across Scotland and the north of England. Picture: Met Office

Despite this, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was previously in place for Scotland and the north of England.

The UK Health Security Agency had said a yellow heat health alert was in place for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East, West, North West and London until Wednesday morning.

The alert suggested the hot weather may have a minor impact on health and the social care sector.

The Met Office also recommended people keep curtains shut during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.