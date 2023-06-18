Fury as council spends nearly £50,000 of taxpayer money on 'rainbow junction'

18 June 2023, 09:36

The rainbow junction was rolled out in February
The rainbow junction was rolled out in February. Picture: Twitter/Hounslow council

By Emma Soteriou

A London council is facing backlash after it was revealed that it spent nearly £50,000 on painting a "rainbow junction" in support of the LGBT community.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hounslow Council had four crossings painted in the coloured stripes of the Progressive Pride flag in Chiswick High Road in February.

The cost to roll out the feature came to £48,174, The Telegraph found from a Freedom of Information request.

The moves has sparked fury among disability campaigners, who argue that the money could have instead been spent on safety and accessibility for the visually impaired.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The National Federation of the Blind of the UK told the paper: "Inclusion must mean inclusion for all, including blind people."

Sarah Gayton, the federation’s shared space coordinator, added: "We’ve got a man in his 80s who has a visual impairment and uses a walking stick – he says that all these different colours really confuse him when he’s walking on the road.

"People are being left confused and distracted when crossing the street, but these councils think they know best and just ignore these widely-expressed concerns.

"You can have flags elsewhere. That money could be spent on much-needed safety and accessibility for blind and visually impaired people."

Read more: Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation - triggering new by-election headache for Sunak

Read more: New Partygate video shows staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules at CCHQ

The crossing is understood to have taken a year to develop, with a breakdown of costs showing that the rainbow crossing itself was £34,000, a further £9,000 was spent on resurfacing and road markings, £1,900 was spent on traffic management and more than £4,500 went on road safety audits.

The cost exceeds other known rainbow crossings in the UK, even surpassing the £46,000 spent by 20 NHS trusts combined on rainbow crossings in hospital grounds between 2019 and 2021.

Shantanu Rajawat, the leader of Hounslow Council, told the paper: "Important day-to-day services are not impacted by new community initiatives like this.

"Due to our prudent financial management over many years, Hounslow is in a relatively strong position among local authorities and our balanced budget will ensure we will continue to deliver the quality of services and support residents expect and deserve."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People prepare food in a Khartoum neighbourhood

Sudan begins ceasefire ahead of conference to raise funds for humanitarian aid

Glaciologists take measurements at Switzerland's Rhone Glacier

Swiss vote on climate Bill as Alpine nation’s glaciers succumb to warming

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Blinken in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

Philippines ferry fire

All 120 on board rescued after Philippines ferry catches fire at sea

William with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William beams in heart-warming photo with his children to mark Father's Day

China US Blinken

US secretary of state arrives in Beijing in effort to cool US-China tensions

The NEU is continuing strikes and threatening coordinated action with other unions

Teachers announce more strikes with NEU threatening coordinated action with other unions

Michael Gove apologised for the video released on Saturday

Michael Gove apologises for 'terrible' Partygate video showing staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules

David Warburton was accused of inappropriate behaviour by two women last year - triggering a parliamentary investigation that he claims was flawed

Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation - triggering new by-election headache for Sunak

Russia Africa Putin

Putin meets African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan

The Take That star liked several offensive tweets - leading to his sacking from a solo gig at Nottingham Pride

Take That's Howard Donald scrapped from Nottingham Pride after liking homophobic tweets

The Wlodarcyzk family were confirmed to be the four people who were found dead on Friday

Pictured: Two children and two adults found dead in Hounslow named by police

Mortgage payments could rise by over £3,000 a year - as rate rises continue to bite homeowners

Annual mortgage repayments set to rise by almost £3k next year

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast

Iran Saudi Arabia

Top Saudi diplomat arrives in Tehran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties

Lhubiriha Secondary Schoo

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school

Latest News

See more Latest News

Davide Rebellin

Truck driver arrested over crash that killed Italian cyclist

The mayor of the Ugandan border town said 41 bodies were recovered, including 38 pupils.

Students among at least 40 killed in Uganda school attack by militants linked to Islamic State group
Meeting in Ukraine

African leaders to discuss peace plan with Putin after Ukraine trip

Trooping the Colour of the King's reign

Beaming King Charles and royal family wave to crowds as they celebrate the monarch's birthday parade with flypast
Flooding

Thousands begin journey home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes

Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham.

Nottingham attack suspect remanded in custody on murder and attempted murder charges

A Spotify executive has criticised Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed by Spotify exec after streaming giant axes Archetypes podcast
People in a hospital corridor

Doctors advise over-60s to stay indoors amid Indian heatwave

North Korea meeting

North Korea party conference tackles economy and defence strategies

The bodies were found in a flat on Staines Road in Hounslow

Four people including boy, 3, and girl, 11, found dead in West London flat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's Birthday Honours list has been released

Davina McCall, Ian Wright and Line of Duty's Vicky McClure among those recognised in King's Birthday Honours list
William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge

William and Kate forced to remain in 'small' Windsor home - because Andrew refuses to move

King Charles alongside picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit