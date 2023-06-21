Titanic tourists' best hope: Only rescue ship capable of winching sub to safety joins desperate hunt for Titan

21 June 2023, 15:15

The Titan is believed to be around 12,500ft below the sea surface
The Titan is believed to be around 12,500ft below the sea surface. Picture: US Coast Guard/OceanGate
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rescue teams are frantically searching for OceanGate's missing Titan submersible, which is holding five men who were on their way to view the Titanic ship wreck.

At the time of writing, it is estimated those on board have less than 24 hours of oxygen left after contact was lost with the sub on Sunday.

The submersible is believed to be around 12,500ft below the surface, which makes it incredibly difficult for rescue teams to reach.

On Tuesday night, an array of vital equipment arrived in Canada as rescue teams prepared to embark on a 15-hour scramble across the Atlantic.

That included a number of obscure electric items with 'high voltage' written on the side.

One vehicle capable of going 20,000ft underwater also landed at St John's airport, Newfoundland, via three US cargo planes.

Read More: Search for missing Titanic sub will continue 'as long as there’s an opportunity for survival' says US Coast Guard chief

In total, five people are trapped in the OceanGate submersible, which offers users the chance to visit the Titanic shipwreck for £195,000.

Those trapped onboard include UK billionaire Hamish Harding, two Pakistanis - Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman - Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, as well as 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

The US Coast Guard helps with rescue mission
The US Coast Guard helps with rescue mission. Picture: US Coast Guard

If the rescue team is to find the submarine, there is no way of transferring them to an alternate vehicle.

That is because the doors are bolted shut from the outside, meaning they would need to be reeled back up to the surface.

The oceanographic institute in France is sending an elite ship alongside the underwater robot Victor 6000, which could theoretically reach the submersible.

Read More: 24 hours to save Titanic tourists: Rescuers hear banging sounds as they scramble to find missing submarine

Read More: There is still hope that Titanic tourists can be found alive

But rescue teams are in a race against time, with estimates suggesting those on the sub have less than 24 hours of oxygen left.

The "incredibly complex" rescue mission could take all day - or even longer - casting doubts on whether or not they can be found in time.

One way rescuers can pull off a rescue mission is by using a 'Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System'.

That allows a system with a winch that can hook large objects weighing up to 60,000 pounds.

The Titan weighs roughly around 23,000 pounds.

Former Naval Commander says rescue of missing sub is 'impossible.'

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, ex-navy commander, Chris Parry, said the odds of retrieving the vessel are "vanishingly small".

"Obviously, we want to remain hopeful and optimistic but there are two problems here - one is actually finding the thing and secondly is how on earth are we going to get it off the seabed," Dr Parry said.

"It's never been done before and I don't think anybody's got any ideas about how to do it at the moment."

He added: "You've got this vastly complex seabed with all the debris of the Titanic, you've got hills and canyons and everything, and I'm afraid to say without an emitting signal from the vehicle itself it's almost, well, I'd say it's impossible to find in the timescale."

Read More: Has the Titanic sub been found? Timeline of events and latest updates

Last known picture of the Titanic submersible
Last known picture of the Titanic submersible. Picture: social media

Meanwhile, the head of the search effort for the missing submarine has said that the operation to trace the craft will continue "as long as there’s an opportunity for survival".

Rear Admiral John Mauger from the US Coast Guard, who is leading the search. told US news outlets today: "As long as there’s opportunity for survival we will continue to work with this broad unified command to bring every resource to bear on the search.

"Over the course of the next 24 hours we are going to being additional vessels, additional remotely operated vehicles and we are going to continue to fly in the area.

"We’ll continue to look,” he said.

"Our thoughts are with the crew members and the families."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vladimir Putin

EU agrees on new package of sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

Former writer for The Simpsons Mike Reiss has shared his experience on the vessel.

Simpsons writer says Titanic submarine ‘almost always lost communication’ on previous dives he took with company

A fire in the West Bank

Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting

Narendra Modi in New York

Indian PM showcases yoga and his country’s cultural diplomacy on the UN lawn

Breaking
At least two people were stabbed and a man was arrested at Central Middlesex Hospital

Knife victim fights for life after being stabbed at London hospital as police arrest man

The list features more than 200 retailers.

M&S, Argos and WH Smith among 200 companies ‘named and shamed’ for not paying minimum wage - see the full list

Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

Andrew Tate says he has been 'unfairly attacked' for being a 'wealthy man' following court appearance

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges

Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan sub (inset). Main image shows the search site. Five people on board are missing

Search for missing Titanic sub will continue 'as long as there’s an opportunity for survival' says US Coast Guard chief

Hamish Harding is among five missing.

Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on Titanic sub

Pakistani PM and committee

Seven arrested in Pakistan over migrant ship disaster off Greece

Xi Jinping

Biden ‘dictator’ comment over Chinese leader branded ‘absurd and irresponsible’

Jaroslaw Kaczynski

Poland’s conservative leader Kaczynski rejoins government as deputy premier

Oceangate's Titan has less than 24 hours of Oxygen left as Captain Jamie Frederick remains focused on the search

Has the Titanic sub been found? Timeline of events and latest updates

‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub

Around 10,000 people gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands gather to celebrate summer solstice at Stonehenge as UK to get 16 hours of sunlight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan

24 hours to save Titanic tourists: Rescuers hear banging sounds as they scramble to find missing submarine
Josh McDonald knocked out the Asda worker

Thug who knocked female Asda worker unconscious and broke her eye socket while dressed as Spiderman jailed
Hamish Hardwood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahaza Darwood and Stockton Rush are all missing

Who's on board the missing Titanic sub? From British billionaire to French explorer and Pakistani businessman
Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

'I believe in justice and God' Andrew Tate lashes out at Romanian prosecutors ahead of court date
Funeral for Israeli victim

Israel boosts troop presence in West Bank after deadly Palestinian attack

Temperatures in the UK are set to peak at 31C

Brits to bathe in blistering 31C heat as 'Spanish plume' set to arrive in time for weekend

Megan, 29, thanked LBC listeners

'You've given me the gift of life': Cancer patient, 29, thanks LBC listeners who raised tens of thousands for treatment
Artillery fire in Donetsk

Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

RMT's Mick Lynch speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Wednesday

RMT's Mick Lynch says Keir Starmer does not show enough support for strikes - as he warns no end for commuter agony
Jens Eskelund

Foreign firms ‘shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

King Charles celebrated his inaugural birthday parade over the weekend

Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If politics isn't about ordinary lives then is it much more than tawdry third-rate theatrics?
s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride defends his reason for abstaining on Partygate inquiry vote

Mel Stride says Privileges Committee sanction against Boris Johnson went 'too far'

rishi no backbone

Rishi Sunak accused of having 'no backbone' and showing 'cowardice' for abstaining from Partygate vote
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Government must answer the 'immediate, scary, money questions' to win over voters

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit