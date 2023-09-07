How your home appliances can heat your home up to 43C when it’s 32 degrees outside

By Kieran Kelly

Temperatures have been rising across the UK all week, reaching as high as 32C on Wednesday.

While it feels hot enough outside, it can actually often get a lot warmer inside your home during a heatwave.

On June 25, which was one of the hottest days of the year, the maximum indoor temperature recorded was much higher than the maximum outdoor figure.

In the east of England, it reached 31.9C, but hit 45.9C inside, according to data obtained by smart thermostat company tado°.

In London, meanwhile, it reached 30.8C outside and 44.9C inside.

See how high the maximum indoor temperature reached in your area here.

One of the major reasons why it gets warmer indoors compared with outside is because of your indoor appliances.

Appliances that give off heat when running include televisions, dishwashers, stoves, refrigerators, as well as irons and kettles.

Christian Deilmann, co-founder of tado°, said: "We often concentrate on the temperatures outside but our data shows just how much the inside of your home or workplace can heat up and severely impact wellbeing and even your health.

"With the UK Health Security Agency putting an amber warning in place this week, not only people older than 65 or with medical conditions should think about the inside environment as well as outside."

Temperatures could hit 33C on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The warm weather is expected to continue throughout the week, peaking on Saturday with highs of 33C predicted.

It will reach as high as 32C on Thursday, with plenty of blue skies and sunshine throughout the day.