Exact day England's heatwave will peak as temperatures expected to soar to 33C

By Kieran Kelly

Brits have been basking in the sunshine today, with temperatures soaring to 32C - but it is expected to get even warmer later in the week.

Temperatures have been creeping up throughout the week, staying in the high 20s on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far, which was recorded in June (32.2C).

While the heatwave was originally expected to peak on Wednesday, it is now going to get even hotter.

On Saturday, it could hit 33C, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far.

It comes after a wet and windy summer so far, with much of July and August dominated by rain and even thunderstorms.

That is despite much of Europe being dominated by record-breaking temperatures above 40C all summer.

Temperatures will stay high throughout the rest of Wednesday - but just how hot is it going to reach in your area and this week?

North east England

As other parts of the UK is blasted by 32C temperatures, it will be slightly cooler in the north east with highs of around 27C

It will stay warm over the weekend, with a chance of rain later on Sunday.

North west England

Similarly to the north east, temperatures will peak at around 27C on Wednesday. There will also be sunshine over the weekend, with a chance of heavy showers on Sunday.

Yorkshire and Humber

Temperatures will be slightly higher on Wednesday, with highs of around 28C. There will also be an increased chance of showers over the weekend, as with other northern areas.

East Midlands

Temperatures will peak at around 29C in the East Midlands, staying sunny throughout the weekend.

West Midlands

Temperatures are expected to peak around 30C, though there is a chance of heavy showers on Friday and Saturday.

East of England

Temperatures start to creep up as we reach the East of England, potentially reached a high of 31C.It will remain hot and sunny over the weekend, with a small chance of rain.

London / south east

If temperatures are to beat June's 32.2C record, it will likely happen in the south east, where highs of 32C are expected.

It will remain hot and sticky throughout the weekend, with no rain forecast until Monday.

South West

Temperatures will be slightly lower in the south west, where highs of 29C are predicted.

Scotland

The highest temperatures will reach in Scotland will be 27C, including in Glasgow. It will be cooler elsewhere, with highs of around 22C in Edinburgh.

Northern Ireland

Highs of 25C in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, with dry, very warm and sunny weather.

Wales

It will reach highs of 27C in Wales on Wednesday with a chance of showers overnight.