Exact day England's heatwave will peak as temperatures expected to soar to 33C

6 September 2023, 15:57

It's only going to get warmer...
It's only going to get warmer... Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits have been basking in the sunshine today, with temperatures soaring to 32C - but it is expected to get even warmer later in the week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures have been creeping up throughout the week, staying in the high 20s on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far, which was recorded in June (32.2C).

While the heatwave was originally expected to peak on Wednesday, it is now going to get even hotter.

On Saturday, it could hit 33C, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far.

People make the most of the late summer sun in a park in London's Westminster
People make the most of the late summer sun in a park in London's Westminster. Picture: Alamy

It comes after a wet and windy summer so far, with much of July and August dominated by rain and even thunderstorms.

That is despite much of Europe being dominated by record-breaking temperatures above 40C all summer.

Read More: Heatwave to bring soaring temperatures across UK - but how hot will it be where you live?

Read More: Full list of schools in England affected by unsafe concrete published by government

Temperatures will stay high throughout the rest of Wednesday - but just how hot is it going to reach in your area and this week?

North east England

As other parts of the UK is blasted by 32C temperatures, it will be slightly cooler in the north east with highs of around 27C

It will stay warm over the weekend, with a chance of rain later on Sunday.

North west England

Similarly to the north east, temperatures will peak at around 27C on Wednesday. There will also be sunshine over the weekend, with a chance of heavy showers on Sunday.

Yorkshire and Humber

Temperatures will be slightly higher on Wednesday, with highs of around 28C. There will also be an increased chance of showers over the weekend, as with other northern areas.

East Midlands

Temperatures will peak at around 29C in the East Midlands, staying sunny throughout the weekend.

West Midlands

Temperatures are expected to peak around 30C, though there is a chance of heavy showers on Friday and Saturday.

East of England

Temperatures start to creep up as we reach the East of England, potentially reached a high of 31C.It will remain hot and sunny over the weekend, with a small chance of rain.

London / south east

If temperatures are to beat June's 32.2C record, it will likely happen in the south east, where highs of 32C are expected.

It will remain hot and sticky throughout the weekend, with no rain forecast until Monday.

South West

Temperatures will be slightly lower in the south west, where highs of 29C are predicted.

Scotland

The highest temperatures will reach in Scotland will be 27C, including in Glasgow. It will be cooler elsewhere, with highs of around 22C in Edinburgh.

Northern Ireland

Highs of 25C in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, with dry, very warm and sunny weather.

Wales

It will reach highs of 27C in Wales on Wednesday with a chance of showers overnight.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greece Ferry Death

Greek island ferry captain charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

The moment a man appears to fall to his death from a ferry

Moment late ferry passenger 'pushed to his death' as he tries to board departing ship

Exclusive
Officials asked utility firms if they could supply temporary classrooms in the concrete crisis for five years

Utility firms asked if they could supply temporary classrooms for five years amid school concrete crisis

Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling in Ukrainian city kills 17 and wounds dozens amid Blinken visit

Exclusive
One tourist told LBC the storm was 'biblical' storm

Skathios devastation laid bare: Cars and boats float through island's destroyed streets as tourist tells of 'biblical' storm
Brazil Floods

Brazil storm leaves dozens dead and 1,600 homeless as families plead for help

Barbara Slater announced the plans on Wednesday.

Head of BBC Sport Barbara Slater announces her retirement six months after Gary Lineker debacle

Breaking
Khalife has fled from prison

Chaos at the airports after soldier accused of terror offences escapes from jail 'by hanging underneath delivery van'

Vehicles left scattered during floods after heavy rain in Istanbul

Death toll rises from fierce storms and flooding across Europe

Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA after kissing Jenni Hermoso

Spain's Jenni Hermoso files sexual assault complaint against suspended FA boss Luis Rubiales after World Cup kiss

Roku logo

Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce

Leo the cat

Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into swollen river

Antony has been accused of being violent to his ex Gabriela Cavallin, claims he vehemently denies

Man United break silence after Antony's ex-girlfriend accuses him of headbutting her and damaging breast implant

Harris Wolobah died after trying the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

Teenager dies after eating dangerously spicy tortilla while doing viral 'One Chip Challenge'

Stricken F1 legend Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' according to his friend

Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' his friend reveals in tragic update

The man was arrested after his journey was intercepted.

Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel arrested after standoff

Latest News

See more Latest News

A delegate walks in front of a mural outside the convention centre in Nairobi hosting the Africa Climate Summit

African Climate Summit urges world leaders to back global tax on fossil fuels

Sara Sharif's mother said she could not recognise her 10-year-old daughter at the mortuary

Sara Sharif 'so badly injured her own mother did not recognise her at the mortuary'

Temperatures are expected to soar to 32C

Live weather updates: Heatwave brings soaring temperatures across UK

Four Roman-era swords and a javelin head were found during a recent excavation in a cave near the Dead Sea

Four Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave in Israel

Two construction workers have been arrested for smashing a hole in the Great Wall of China

Great Wall of China damaged 'irreversibly' after workers smash 'big gap' in ancient landmark to create a shortcut
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer faced off with each other at PMQs

Sunak accused of 'cowboy' approach to concrete crisis at ill-tempered PMQs as full list of affected schools released
Suspect charged in Japan bomb attack

Suspect in explosives attack on Japan’s PM indicted on attempted murder charge

Antony Blinken and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visiting a cemetery in Kyiv

Blinken visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine’s bid to push out Russian forces

Feargal Sharkey speaks about his near-death experience

How Britain's filthy rivers left me 24 hours from death by Feargal Sharkey

Grant Shapps was appointed defence secretary last week

New defence secretary Grant Shapps confuses RAF with Royal Navy on second week of job while speaking to LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit