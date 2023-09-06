Heatwave to bring soaring temperatures across UK - but how hot will it be where you live?

6 September 2023, 08:45 | Updated: 6 September 2023, 08:54

Brits have been lapping up the last bit of sunshine of the summer
Brits have been lapping up the last bit of sunshine of the summer. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Met Office
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits are finally being treated to a heatwave this week, with temperatures soaring above 30C - but how hot is it going to be in your area?

The Met Office has predicted highs of 32C on Wednesday, and the hot weather is expected to remain hot throughout the rest of the week and over the weekend.

It could soar past this year's temperature record of 32.2C in June, with a yellow weather alert in place from 2pm on Monday and 9pm on September 10.

But how hot is it going to be where you live?

Sunbather revels in the sun
Sunbather revels in the sun. Picture: Alamy
Highs of 32C are expected today
Highs of 32C are expected today. Picture: Met Office

North east England

As other parts of the UK is blasted by 32C temperatures, it will be slightly cooler in the north east with highs of around 27C .

It will stay warm over the weekend, with a chance of rain later on Sunday.

North west England

Similarly to the north east, temperatures will peak at around 27C on Wednesday.

There will also be sunshine over the weekend, with a chance of heavy showers on Sunday.

Yorkshire and Humber

Temperatures will be slightly higher on Wednesday, with highs of around 28C.

There will also be an increased chance of showers over the weekend, as with other northern areas.

Temperatures will peak at around 32C today
Temperatures will peak at around 32C today. Picture: Alamy

East Midlands

Temperatures will peak at around 29C in the East Midlands, staying sunny throughout the weekend.

West Midlands

Temperatures are expected to peak around 30C, though there is a chance of heavy showers on Friday and Saturday.

East of England

Temperatures start to creep up as we reach the East of England, potentially reached a high of 31C.

It will remain hot and sunny over the weekend, with a small chance of rain.

London / south east

If temperatures are to beat June's 32.2C record, it will likely happen in the south east, where highs of 32C are expected.

It will remain hot and sticky throughout the weekend, with no rain forecast until Monday.

St James's Park tourists
St James's Park tourists. Picture: Alamy

South West

Temperatures will be slightly lower in the south west, where highs of 29C are predicted.

Scotland

The highest temperatures will reach in Scotland will be 27C, including in Glasgow. It will be cooler elsewhere, with highs of around 22C in Edinburgh.

Northern Ireland

Highs of 25C in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, with dry, very warm and sunny weather.

Wales

It will reach highs of 27C in Wales on Wednesday with a chance of showers overnight.

Desperate Brits have taken to social media after their flights were cancelled

Hundreds of Brits left stranded after popular Greek holiday island hit by 'biblical' storm

