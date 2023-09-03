Summer at last! Temperatures to soar to 32C next week as UK on track to record hottest day of the year

3 September 2023, 14:56

UK heatwave
UK heatwave. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Met Office
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Temperatures in the UK are set to reach as high as 32C next week, with a chance of recording the hottest day of the year so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Summer started officially on the 1st of June, and for several weeks, it looked as though it was going to be a scorcher.

But July and August were largely dominated by a mixture of rain and brief sunny interludes, with some areas even blasted by thunderstorms.

With the end of summer just around the corner, ending officially on September 23 by Met Office categorisation, it looks as though Brits are finally going to get enjoy hot and sunny weather at last.

UK heatwave on the way
UK heatwave on the way. Picture: Alamy
Sunshine all round for the UK
Sunshine all round for the UK. Picture: Met Office

Temperatures have been rising from today, with many areas experience plenty of sunshine and highs of around 26C .

It is only going to get warmer on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the high 20s.

On Wednesday, the UK could record the hottest day of the year so far, with 32C predicted.

It may beat the highest temperature of the year so far of 32.2C (90F), recorded on 10 and 25 June.

The UK will get to bask in an end-of-summer heatwave
The UK will get to bask in an end-of-summer heatwave. Picture: Getty

While temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday, it will remain hot and sunny on Thursday and Friday, with 30C and 29C forecast, respectively.

This extended period of hot and sunny weather is likely to mean the UK will record an official heatwave.

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is "when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold".

Read More: Thunderstorm warning as torrential rain to hit UK ahead of weekend of sunshine - making it hotter than Portugal

Read More: Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Spanish club Getafe on loan

As for the second half of the month, temperatures are likely to remain above average, the Met Office has said, though there still remains a chance of showers breaking out throughout the month.

It has been a wet and windy summer
It has been a wet and windy summer. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office's long-range forecast reads: "Conditions are likely to vary across the country, with showery rain being most frequent in northwestern areas.

"The southeastern part of the country is expected to be more settled, with a chance of showers at times.

"Confidence in the forecast decreases later in this period; however, a mix of mostly dry weather with occasional wet spells is possible, with a higher incidence of high pressure forecast.

"There is a greater chance than normal of temperatures being above average."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More than 800 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Saturday,

Channel migrant crossings hit new daily record for 2023 as 872 people cross on 15 small vessels

The pilot was killed in the tragic incident

Shocking moment plane crashes during gender reveal killing pilot in front of horrified guests

Physical assaults on Tesco staff has risen by a third in a year

Tesco staff offered body cameras after physical assaults rise by a third in 12 months

Exclusive
Mick Lynch called for televised rail negotiations with the government

'I don't think there's any point': Tory MP rejects Mick Lynch's plea to negotiate with rail unions live on TV

Flash flooding has hit Burning Man festival in Nevada, USA

Man dies as Burning Man festival descends into chaos after flash flooding - leaving thousands stranded

At least 150 schools have been affected so far

'We're doing everything we can' to protect schools from risky concrete, Hunt says, as Labour urges govt to 'come clean'

The American XL bully breed could be banned, the policing minister previously told LBC

Two XL bully dogs shot dead after killing 22 pregnant sheep and injuring dozens more

Jeremy Hunt has insisted the government's plan to halve inflation is working

'Time to see the job through': Jeremy Hunt promises pressure on families will 'ease' as he insists inflation is falling

Makeshift safety measures could remain in place for the 'medium term'.

Children could remain in ‘building site’ classrooms for years to come amid growing concrete safety concerns

CCTV footage captured the moment.

Horrifying moment cyclist is thrown into air by car driving on wrong side of road at traffic lights

Mobile camera units have been deployed following a wave of Ulez camera vandalism.

Sadiq Khan deploys Ulez vans to catch drivers after wave of vigilante vandalism on cameras

Headteachers are desperately trying to sort arrangements for pupils ahead of the new term on Monday.

Headteachers scramble to make schools safe to reopen ahead of new term amid 'challenging' concrete safety concerns

King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary

The judge sided with Kevin Costner following the hearing.

Kevin Costner wins child support battle against Christine Baumgartner as he's ordered to pay slashed sum of $63,000

Shannon Meenan Browse, 32, was left unable to eat after the surgery.

Mother-of-four, 32, dies after ‘starving slowly over 18 months’ following gastric sleeve surgery abroad

It is thought more than 150 schools have been affected so far

Full list of schools affected by concrete safety fears so far as new closures confirmed

Latest News

See more Latest News

RMT Mick Lynch (archive image) spoke to LBC this morning

'Let’s get it in the open': RMT leader Mick Lynch agrees to negotiate with government live on TV amid ongoing strikes
It could reach as high as 30C next week

Exact day UK will be hit by 30C heatwave next week before wet and windy end to washout summer
Suella Braverman has slammed 'woke' police officers for 'eroding public trust'

Home Secretary slams cops for 'taking the knee' and 'dancing with activists' as she orders review into 'woke' policing
Jimmy Buffett has died aged 76

Jimmy Buffett dead at 76: Tributes pour in for legendary Margaritaville singer

Mohamed Al-Fayed has died

Mohamed Al-Fayed buried next to son on family estate almost 26 years after Dodi died in car crash with Princess Diana
Blendon Township released the footage on social media

Pregnant mother shot dead by US police officer as heartbroken family demand cop is charged

The listing has since been removed

Shock as single night in tent offered for more than £800 on Airbnb

Hospitals and court buildings could also be at risk of RAAC failure

Hospitals and courts could be at risk of collapse as well as schools amid crumbling concrete fears, expert warns
Mason Greenwood has left for Getafe

Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Spanish club Getafe on loan

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'
Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit