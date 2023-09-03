Summer at last! Temperatures to soar to 32C next week as UK on track to record hottest day of the year

Temperatures in the UK are set to reach as high as 32C next week, with a chance of recording the hottest day of the year so far.

Summer started officially on the 1st of June, and for several weeks, it looked as though it was going to be a scorcher.

But July and August were largely dominated by a mixture of rain and brief sunny interludes, with some areas even blasted by thunderstorms.

With the end of summer just around the corner, ending officially on September 23 by Met Office categorisation, it looks as though Brits are finally going to get enjoy hot and sunny weather at last.

Temperatures have been rising from today, with many areas experience plenty of sunshine and highs of around 26C .

It is only going to get warmer on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the high 20s.

On Wednesday, the UK could record the hottest day of the year so far, with 32C predicted.

It may beat the highest temperature of the year so far of 32.2C (90F), recorded on 10 and 25 June.

While temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday, it will remain hot and sunny on Thursday and Friday, with 30C and 29C forecast, respectively.

This extended period of hot and sunny weather is likely to mean the UK will record an official heatwave.

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is "when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold".

As for the second half of the month, temperatures are likely to remain above average, the Met Office has said, though there still remains a chance of showers breaking out throughout the month.

The Met Office's long-range forecast reads: "Conditions are likely to vary across the country, with showery rain being most frequent in northwestern areas.

"The southeastern part of the country is expected to be more settled, with a chance of showers at times.

"Confidence in the forecast decreases later in this period; however, a mix of mostly dry weather with occasional wet spells is possible, with a higher incidence of high pressure forecast.

"There is a greater chance than normal of temperatures being above average."