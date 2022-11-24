Revealed: How water firms pumped sewage into UK’s rivers and seas 150 times - during dry weather

24 November 2022, 00:02

Water companies have released raw sewage into UK rivers and seas almost 150 times during dry weather
Water companies have released raw sewage into UK rivers and seas almost 150 times during dry weather. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Water companies have released raw sewage into UK rivers and seas almost 150 times during dry weather - despite being told to only do it when there is heavy rainfall.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Analysis by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) of discharge alerts and meteorological data shows so-called "dry spills" occurred at least 146 times "at a conservative estimate" when there was no rain recorded between October last year and September.

The spills are intended to occur only during times of exceptional rainfall to help the sewage network cope, with releases at other times a potential breach of water firms' permits.

Some 95 of the dry spills were at locations where water quality was classified as "excellent", making "a mockery of the categorisation system for designated bathing waters in the UK", the SAS report said.

Southern Water was responsible for four times as many dry spills as the next worst offender, South West Water, SAS said.

Read more: French politicians from Macron's party blast UK for dumping sewage in the channel

Read more: 'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

Over the same period, SAS issued 9,216 sewage pollution alerts via its Safer Seas & Rivers Service, which covers more than 450 beach and river spots across the UK and is designed to help the public make informed decisions about where and when they swim, surf or paddle.

A quarter (2,053) were during the 2022 bathing season and 39% of sickness cases reported to SAS correlated with the alerts, the group said.

The SAS report comes ahead of data expected next week from the Environment Agency, which will reveal the frequency and duration of sewage discharges in England this summer.

There has been growing public outrage in recent years at the volume of raw or partially treated sewage pumped into the UK's rivers and coastal waters.

SAS head of campaigns and policy Amy Slack said: "Over the last year, the UK public has made clear their disgust at what's happening to our rivers and seas, and yet water companies continue to pollute at will.

"It's especially alarming to uncover evidence of potentially illegal activity by water companies in the form of 'dry spills', which are not permitted under current regulations.

"Shareholders and CEOs are unashamedly profiteering off pollution.

"The Government is complicit in the sewage scandal, failing to enforce and strengthen regulations to protect the health of the UK's waterways - and the health of its citizens.

"Politicians are simply kicking the can down the road, legitimising sewage pollution for the next 27 years through the sewage action plan published this summer.

"It's high time the Government stepped up and took real action to curb the destructive and selfish behaviour of the water companies responsible for this literal s**tstorm."

Water firms have been told 'clean up your act'.
Water firms have been told 'clean up your act'. Picture: Social media

A Southern Water spokesman said: "Storm releases, which go a long way to reduce the impact of the type of flooding we have seen recently, and which are permitted by the Environmental Agency, reduced by nearly 50% this year compared to last, in part due to a dry summer.

"We're investing £2 billion to improve environmental performance and further reduce their use by increasing storage capacity and working with partners to reduce the rain run-off entering the system."

A Water UK spokesman said: "Companies agree there is an urgent need to tackle storm overflows.

"They are set to launch one of the country's largest ever infrastructure programmes, which, if approved by regulators, will deliver £56 billion of improvements for our rivers and seas.

"That builds on at least £3 billion of improvements in the last couple of years alone.

"To accelerate progress further, we need Government to end housing developers' uncontrolled connections to sewers without first knowing their capacity, and to end the flushing of wet wipes made from materials that cause blockages and fatbergs.

"Both are major causes of sewer overloading and spills. We also need Government to implement existing legislation in order to increase the use of sustainable drainage systems on new developments as a means of reducing the volume of rainwater entering the sewer system."

A Defra spokesperson said: "Our storm overflows discharge reduction plan has brought in strict targets on sewage pollution and will require water companies to deliver the largest infrastructure programme in their history to tackle storm sewage discharges - a £56 billion capital investment over 25 years.

"We have been clear that water companies cannot profit from environmental damage.

"Through increased monitoring and transparency, driven by Government, the regulators have launched the largest criminal and civil investigations into water company sewage treatment works ever.

"Regulators will use all options for robust enforcement action and will continue to prioritise action to protect bathing waters and high priority nature sites."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The ad showed farmers comparing tans

Waitrose cuts tan line scene from Christmas advert after backlash from skin cancer charity and patients

Walmart mass shooting

Walmart manager pulled out gun at team meeting and started firing, witness says

A 26-year-old man from Swindon has been banned from driving after he was seen driving recklessly

'Reckless' driver banned from driving for 15 months after performing doughnuts around roundabout

1

Ian Blackford: How can Scotland deliver on 'mandate' for indyref2 after Supreme Court ruling?

Blacked out Kyiv

Fresh wave of Russian attacks leaves most of Ukraine without power

The doctor was suspended for four months

NHS doctor told junior GP she 'looked like Beyonce' and insisted on rating her work clothes

1

Will Ferrell in unlikely 'war of words' with Aaron Ramsdale after Three Lions keeper makes 'W*****man' jibe ahead of USA v England clash
Rainbow corner flags

Fifa criticised for letting Qatar ‘run the show’ over LGBTQ+ protest threats

Strikes are set to go ahead

Thousands of Royal Mail staff to go ahead with Black Friday strikes, plunging Brits into shopping chaos

Cat In Suitcase

Let the cat out of the bag: Airport security staff spot stowaway in suitcase

1

British ex-Paralympian John McFall selected to become first disabled astronaut

Nadia Nadim and her mother

ITV World Cup pundit leaves game early after her mother dies from being run over by a truck

Hospital damaged by missile strike

Newborn baby killed as Russian rocket strikes hospital in eastern Ukraine

Artillery shells

US to bolster Ukrainian defences with £330m of ammunition and generators

1

Tory party braced for MP exodus after Chloe Smith and William Wragg announce they'll stand down

Suella Braverman and migrants

Migrants and asylum seekers to blame, says Suella Braverman as she admits govt has lost control of Britain's borders

Latest News

See more Latest News

e

Love, Actually star 'reduced to dressing in dead people's clothes' after being conned out of life savings by a friend
Jerusalem explosion

Teenager killed after twin blasts strike near bus stops in Jerusalem

In a letter shared with The Sun, Bronson - who now uses the name Salvador - wrote about his plans should he be released from HMP Woodhill prison in Buckinghamshire.

'Most violent prisoner in Britain' Charles Bronson makes apparent threat in letter ahead of public parole hearing
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West comp

Kanye West 'bullied Adidas staff and showed them porn and nudes of Kim Kardashian'

A mass grave has been discovered in Mexico

53 bags of human remains discovered at international arts festival after dog spotted with human hand in its mouth
Rishi Sunak appoints top KC to investigate bullying claims against Dominic Raab

Rishi Sunak appoints top barrister to investigate bullying allegations against deputy PM Dominic Raab
Germany suffered a shock defeat to Japan

World Cup of shocks: Now Japan beat Germany in second stunning upset - after Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia
Indonesia Earthquake

Boy trapped under house for two days rescued from quake rubble

The Germany team cover their mouths in their team photo in protest

German players cover their mouths in Qatari stadium in protest over OneLove armbands

Smells the cat got into the luggage

Airport security 'shocked' to find cat packed in passenger's luggage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Brits will get first taste of 'terrible winter' ahead as the NHS is stretched to breaking point
'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming wave of strikes, says caller

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

Daniel Barnett asks if the Dominic Rabb investigation is likely to be a cover-up

Is the investigation into Dominic Raab likely to be a cover-up?

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers
Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit