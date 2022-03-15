HSBC to shut 69 UK branches - find out if yours will be affected

15 March 2022, 20:55

HSBC will close 69 branches later this year
HSBC will close 69 branches later this year. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

HSBC has said it will shut 69 of its branches as the company's switch to online banking continues.

The move could hit around 400 workers across the branches, and is the latest in a flurry of closure announcements by the UK's biggest banks.

HSBC announced 82 previous closures in January last year.

The bank said less than 50% of its customers now regularly use its branches, with footfall dropping sharply over the past five years - accelerated by the pandemic.

A spokesman for the bank added that it hopes to redeploy all 400 staff to new roles within 15 miles of their homes.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK's branch network, said: "Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

"Rather than a one-size-fits-all branch approach, it's an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.

"We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we're removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.

"This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches."

It said the move was part of a wider "transformation programme" which will see it launch community pop-ups, new self-service machines and digital support for customers.

The group will also refurbish branches in key locations, which it said will enable the bank to better support customers' digital banking needs.

HSBC branches will close between July and October this year:

July

City of London, July 19

New Bond Street, July 19

Westfield Stratford City, July 19

Angel Islington, July 21

Cambridge, Hills Road, July 21

Moorgate, July 21

Gloucester Road, July 26

Monmouth, July 26

Perth, July 26

Hammersmith, July 28

Merry Hill, July 28

Woking, July 28

August

East Grinstead, August 2

Farnham, August 2

Peckham, August 2

Beaconsfield, August 4

Lymington, August 4

Street, August 4

Hoddesdon, August 9

Sidcup, August 9

Thame, August 9

Birmingham, Harborne, August 11

Londonderry, August 11

Uckfield, August 11

Borehamwood & Elstree, August 16

Leyland, August 16

Omagh, August 16

Eltham, August 18

Golders Green, August 18

Stowmarket, August 18

Amersham-on-the-Hill, August 23

Bishop Auckland, August 23

Wellingborough, August 23

Ashby-de-la-Zouch, August 25

Thornbury, August 25

Woodbridge, August 25

September

Hartlepool, September 1

Keynsham, September 1

New Malden, September 1

Barking, September 6

Dewsbury, September 6

Pinner, September 6

Beckenham, September 8

Billericay, September 8

Newmarket, September 8

Burgess Hill, September 13

Daventry, September 13

Sidmouth, September 13

Ellesmere Port, September 15

Nottingham, West Bridgford, September 15

Strood, September 15

Pontefract, September 20

Ringwood, September 20

St Annes-on-Sea, September 20

Ilkeston, September 22

Petersfield, September 22

Whitehaven, September 22

Hampstead, High Street, September 27

Inverness, September 27

Wandsworth, September 27

Bristol, Whiteladies Road, September 29

Manchester, Didsbury, September 29

Shirley, September 29

October

Herne Bay, October 4

Manchester, Trafford Park, October 4

Bootle, October 6

Falmouth, October 6

