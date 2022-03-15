Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
HSBC to shut 69 UK branches - find out if yours will be affected
15 March 2022, 20:55
HSBC has said it will shut 69 of its branches as the company's switch to online banking continues.
The move could hit around 400 workers across the branches, and is the latest in a flurry of closure announcements by the UK's biggest banks.
HSBC announced 82 previous closures in January last year.
The bank said less than 50% of its customers now regularly use its branches, with footfall dropping sharply over the past five years - accelerated by the pandemic.
A spokesman for the bank added that it hopes to redeploy all 400 staff to new roles within 15 miles of their homes.
Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK's branch network, said: "Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.
"Rather than a one-size-fits-all branch approach, it's an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.
"We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we're removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.
"This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches."
It said the move was part of a wider "transformation programme" which will see it launch community pop-ups, new self-service machines and digital support for customers.
The group will also refurbish branches in key locations, which it said will enable the bank to better support customers' digital banking needs.
HSBC branches will close between July and October this year:
July
City of London, July 19
New Bond Street, July 19
Westfield Stratford City, July 19
Angel Islington, July 21
Cambridge, Hills Road, July 21
Moorgate, July 21
Gloucester Road, July 26
Monmouth, July 26
Perth, July 26
Hammersmith, July 28
Merry Hill, July 28
Woking, July 28
August
East Grinstead, August 2
Farnham, August 2
Peckham, August 2
Beaconsfield, August 4
Lymington, August 4
Street, August 4
Hoddesdon, August 9
Sidcup, August 9
Thame, August 9
Birmingham, Harborne, August 11
Londonderry, August 11
Uckfield, August 11
Borehamwood & Elstree, August 16
Leyland, August 16
Omagh, August 16
Eltham, August 18
Golders Green, August 18
Stowmarket, August 18
Amersham-on-the-Hill, August 23
Bishop Auckland, August 23
Wellingborough, August 23
Ashby-de-la-Zouch, August 25
Thornbury, August 25
Woodbridge, August 25
September
Hartlepool, September 1
Keynsham, September 1
New Malden, September 1
Barking, September 6
Dewsbury, September 6
Pinner, September 6
Beckenham, September 8
Billericay, September 8
Newmarket, September 8
Burgess Hill, September 13
Daventry, September 13
Sidmouth, September 13
Ellesmere Port, September 15
Nottingham, West Bridgford, September 15
Strood, September 15
Pontefract, September 20
Ringwood, September 20
St Annes-on-Sea, September 20
Ilkeston, September 22
Petersfield, September 22
Whitehaven, September 22
Hampstead, High Street, September 27
Inverness, September 27
Wandsworth, September 27
Bristol, Whiteladies Road, September 29
Manchester, Didsbury, September 29
Shirley, September 29
October
Herne Bay, October 4
Manchester, Trafford Park, October 4
Bootle, October 6
Falmouth, October 6