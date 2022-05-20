Breaking News

Huge fire and 'explosions' near Geneva Airport with black smoke billowing into sky

20 May 2022, 17:43 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 18:10

By Daisy Stephens

A large fire has broken out at an asylum seeker reception centre near Geneva airport.

The centre was currently under construction, an airport spokesperson said.

Huge plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky.

There have also been reports of multiple explosions at the scene.

A spokesperson for the airport told AFP the fire was "creating a lot of smoke" and appeared to be at the site of a new reception centre for asylum seekers "outside the airport perimeter".

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Onlookers have reported being able to see and smell "acrid" smoke from Plainpalais, several kilometres away.

Geneva Airport is the country's second busiest airport.

Flights have been disrupted.

All landings have bene suspended and take-offs are being left to the discretion of pilots.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

sleepio

Doctors to 'treat insomnia patients with mobile app' instead of sleeping pills

jamie oliver

PM's Eton Mess! Jamie Oliver leads Downing Street protests over governments obesity u-turn

James Porritt (top) was "minding his own business" before Ricky Morgan (bottom) launched at him with a machete

Man guilty of random 'Terminator' tube attack after hacking commuter with machete

Sue Gray is set to name and shame aides who broke Covid rules in her report.

PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

stanley

Stanley Johnson 'absolutely delighted' as his French citizenship is approved

Des O'Connor's daughter has won the right to sue the Met Police.

Des O’Connor’s daughter to sue Met after officer called her ‘amazingly hot’

Eleven new cases of monekypox have been confirmed in the UK

Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Rish Sunak joined Roman Abramovich on the Rich List

Rishi Sunak enters Rich List as Roman Abramovich's wealth cut in half

Seven people are being treated for breathing problems after a "hazardous substances incident"

Seven Sainsbury’s shoppers treated after 'collapsing with mystery breathing difficulties'

More than 200 people wearing purple gathered to say their final goodbye to Katie Kenyon

Town's tears as mourners honour 'murdered' mum-of-two Katie Kenyon by wearing purple

Temperatures in some parts of Spain could hit 42C

Holidaymakers warned as Spain braced for 42C heatwave of ‘extraordinary intensity’

With the cost of living crisis ramping up Dean Dunham gave his LBC Views

LBC Views: Cost of living crisis is the new frontline for scammers

Nicola Sturgeon at Queen St station when Scotrail become nationalised

Fury as more than 700 rail journeys a DAY are slashed by Scotrail

Hampshire Constabulary has one of the highest crime rates in England and Wales

Murder detectives still working from home despite higher crime rates

Sadiq Khan has launched a consultation on plans to expand London's Ulez to cover the entire of the city

London drivers face fresh hit as Khan launches plans to expand Ulez to whole of city

Stanley, Doncaster and Milton Keynes are among the cities

Queen's Platinum Jubilee present as eight towns become cities

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kharkiv scenes

Ukraine says it repels attack in east as Russian troops struggle to gain ground
The gold Mycenaean-era ring

Ancient gold ring back in Greece after string of adventures

Kashmir collapse

Body found as search continues for workers trapped by tunnel collapse in Kashmir
Lightning flashes across the sky in Stuttgart

Two paragliders killed in Germany amid warning over storms

Stephanie Kirchner steers her carriage on the main road through her home town in Germany

German woman swaps SUV for real horse power to save money on work commute
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit a Samsung plant

Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda
Burkina Faso in West Africa

UN warns of 18 million facing severe hunger in region of Africa
A police car at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Nore, Norway

At least three injured in ‘family-related’ stabbing attack near Oslo
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka closes schools and limits work amid fuel shortage

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison

Australia set to go to the polls in expected close election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police