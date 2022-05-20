Breaking News

Huge fire and 'explosions' near Geneva Airport with black smoke billowing into sky

By Daisy Stephens

A large fire has broken out at an asylum seeker reception centre near Geneva airport.

The centre was currently under construction, an airport spokesperson said.

Huge plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky.

There have also been reports of multiple explosions at the scene.

A spokesperson for the airport told AFP the fire was "creating a lot of smoke" and appeared to be at the site of a new reception centre for asylum seekers "outside the airport perimeter".

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Deuxième déflagration à l’aéroport de Genève. pic.twitter.com/yWDwu04DI0 — Bariq Rifki (@BariqRifki) May 20, 2022

Onlookers have reported being able to see and smell "acrid" smoke from Plainpalais, several kilometres away.

Very worrying news of explosions at or near Geneva airport. We're all the way over in Plainpalais on the other side of the lake and we can see acrid black smoke from the window (and smell it when the window is open) pic.twitter.com/XmoadPjVEr — Evan O’Connell (@evanoconnell) May 20, 2022

Geneva Airport is the country's second busiest airport.

Flights have been disrupted.

All landings have bene suspended and take-offs are being left to the discretion of pilots.

Updates to follow