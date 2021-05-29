'Hugely grateful': Duchess of Cambridge shares photo of her receiving coronavirus vaccine

29 May 2021, 13:21 | Updated: 29 May 2021, 13:30

The Duchess received her vaccine in London
The Duchess received her vaccine in London. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal

By Will Taylor

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

She follows her husband, Prince William, in receiving her jab.

The 39-year-old tweeted through the Kensington Royal Twitter account on Saturday: "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum.

"I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

The Government will hope the Royals' promotion of vaccines ensures people take up a vaccine when eligible to do so, with all in their 30s now able to book in England.

The Duke of Cambridge was pictured receiving his earlier in May. He also received his at London's Science Museum.

The Queen and the Prince of Wales have been vaccinated.

Across the UK, more than 38 million first doses have been given out along with 24 million second doses.

They are overwhelmingly safe and are seen as the only way out of the pandemic, allowing for a route towards normality.

They have proven effective against variants, with concerns about the fast-spreading Indian variant stressing the of taking up a vaccine once a person becomes eligible.

