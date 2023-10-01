Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville splits from wife after 25 years of marriage, after previously calling her his 'bedrock'

Hugh Bonneville has split up with his wife of 25 years. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Hugh Bonneville has split up with his wife of 25 years, despite previously calling her his "bedrock" and "anchor".

Bonneville, 59, has been married to Lulu Williams since 1998, but was spotted at a showbiz wedding last Saturday without his wedding ring.

A spokesperson for the actor, who played Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey, said: "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

Williams is said to be very disappointed and upset by the separation.

A source told the Sun: "It is clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing."

Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams. Picture: Getty

Bonneville and Williams share a house in West Sussex.

A source added: It’s a shame as locally they were known to be a very sociable couple. Hugh has been away from home filming a lot this year.

"He has lost a bit of weight this summer, he was looking trim, tanned and relaxed."

Bonneville and Williams, 55, married in their 30s, having initially met as teenagers. They have one son Felix, 20.

Speculation about the marriage grew when Bonneville was spotted without his wedding ring at the marriage of his Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery last week.

Hugh Bonneville is best known for his role as Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey. Picture: Getty

The couple renewed their vows on their 20th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas.

Bonneville dedicated Dream A Little Dream by Mama Cass to Lulu when he appeared on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in 2016.

In May, Bonneville hosted King Charles's Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle and is due to perform at the Battle of Britain Royal Gala in London next Sunday.

As well as Downton Abbey, Bonneville is well known for starring in the Paddington films and Notting Hill.