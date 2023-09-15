'Our journey now is shifting': Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee announce divorce after 27 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman are separating after 27 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee have announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a joint statement, the couple said their "journey is shifting" and that they are separating "to pursue our individual growth".

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," told People.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Hugh Jackman and Deborah-Lee at Wimbledon in July. Picture: Getty

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman," concludes: "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

The couple, who are both from Australia, have two kids together: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Read More: Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables

Read More: Kate Garraway shares how life with Derek Draper has become a 'new dance' but it's 'not all doom and gloom'

Paying tribute to his wife on their 27th anniversary in April, the Wolverine and Greatest Showman star said: "I love you so much.

"Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me."

Deborah-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman attend the world premiere of "Les Miserables". Picture: Getty

The couple were recently seen at the men's final in Wimbledon in July, with Jackman in the UK to film his upcoming film Deadpool 3.