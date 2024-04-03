'Human remains' found in Croydon park just a few hundred yards from two local schools - as Met launch investigation

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis. Picture: Google Maps

By Jasmine Moody

Possible human remains have been discovered in a park in south London just a few hundred yards from two local schools.

Metropolitan Police forensic officers were seen preparing to search Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, on Tuesday.

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis.

The discovery was found by police at 9am yesterday, where officers remained at the scene overnight.

Superintendent Lewis Collins said: "We are aware of the concerns within the local community following the discovery of possible human remains in the Croydon area this morning.

"The remains will be sent away for full analysis.

"I would like to reassure you that officers remain on scene and we will be carrying out a number of enquiries over the coming days to establish exactly what has happened.

"While our investigation is still at a very early stage, I would ask that people not speculate on the circumstances and will we update you as soon as we have further information."