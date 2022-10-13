Police find human remains and Leah Croucher’s belongings at 'abandoned former home of paedophile'

13 October 2022, 08:29 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 09:56

Police searching for Leah Croucher found human remains in a house in Milton Keynes
Police searching for Leah Croucher found human remains in a house in Milton Keynes. Picture: Alamy/Thames Valley Police

By Asher McShane

Police found human remains and belongings of missing teenager Leah Croucher inside the empty former home of a convicted paedophile, it was reported today.

The remains were found inside an empty house just 500 yards from where she was last seen in 2019.

Neighbours told The Times that the four-bedroom detached house on Loxbeare Drive in Milton Keynes had been empty for months.

A previous occupant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was jailed in 2017 for sexual offences against two teenagers over a two-year period. He was not living at the house at the time of Leah’s disappearance.

CCTV shows Leah's last known movements in 2019
CCTV shows Leah's last known movements in 2019. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Neighbours said they thought the property had been empty but that police had knocked on the door during their extensive house-to-house inquiries after Leah’s disappearance.

Jill Davey, who lives close to the house, said: “Leah used to walk past the house every day. I would see her walking to work.

“It just sickens me. The police were meant to have searched all the houses around here, but they obviously didn’t do their job properly.”

Leah went missing in 2019 in Milton Keynes and human remains were found yesterday
Leah went missing in 2019 in Milton Keynes and human remains were found yesterday. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Read More: Man, 27, in court charged with murder after 'beautiful' woman, 22, died in hit-and-run outside takeaway

Read More: Concerned doctor walked in on 'cold-blooded' nurse Lucy Letby as she allegedly attempted to kill a newborn baby girl

Investigators put up a forensic tent in front of the property in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, next to a white pick-up truck parked in the driveway.

Thames Valley Police said they had found human remains at the property on Wednesday, and that investigators would be there "for some time".

They began searching the house after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday, and launched a murder inquiry when they found a rucksack and other personal belongings of Ms Croucher's.

The force said in a statement: "During our forensic examinations at the scene in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, we have identified human remains.

"The forensic examination continues and will do for some time. It is likely to take some time to formally identify the deceased.

"Leah's family continue to be kept informed and updated.

"We ask the media to respect their privacy at this very difficult time."

Ms Croucher, 19, was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, just after 8.15am on February 15 2019 walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said: "Following a call to police on Monday, we attended an address and located items of concern within the property.

"We are dealing with a very difficult scene but we can now confirm that we have discovered a number of items that are linked to Leah, and as such we have now launched a murder investigation, led by our Major Crime Unit.

"Leah's family have been kept updated and continue to be supported by officers, and we are urging the public and media to think of her family and not to speculate further while this investigation is in the early stages.

"We will provide further updates when we are able to do so.

"There remains a scene watch in place at the address while this investigation continues, and we are committed to ensuring that our inquiries at the scene are thorough."

He said hundreds of officers and staff have worked on the search for Ms Croucher in the past three-and-a-half years, scouring 1,200 hours of CCTV and carrying out 4,000 house-to-house inquiries.

The search for her has involved specialist police search teams, the mounted section, police dogs, the marine unit and the National Police Air Service.

The scene at the house is "difficult and challenging" and "thorough and respectful" searches may take some time, Mr Hunter said.

He added: "The call from the member of the public that we received on Monday was the first occasion that we were alerted to this address, and we thank them for contacting us immediately to report their concerns.

"Our thoughts remain with Leah's family and friends, and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need."

Mr Hunter urged members of the public in the Loxbeare Drive area on the day Miss Croucher disappeared and those with relevant information to come forward.

"I appreciate the passage of time that has passed but we remain hopeful that somebody may have a crucial piece of information, particularly given this significant development today," he said.

"It may be that you have CCTV in the area. If you have any footage from around the time of Leah's disappearance, please check this and contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference number 43190049929.

"No matter how insignificant you believe any information you may have will be, please contact us. Your information could prove critical in this investigation."

Miss Croucher was described by loved ones as "very quiet" and "not really an outgoing type of person", preferring to read fantasy fiction or watch DVDs in her room to nights out at the pub.

She had competed internationally in taekwondo but her father said she was "not a fighter".

Her family was struck by further tragedy when Ms Croucher's brother, Haydon Croucher, died at the age of 24 in November 2019.

His mother said he had found the disappearance of his sister "very difficult".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

NHS waiting list hits record high breaching 7million for the first time ever

A new Channel 4 show will see a studio audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy a painting by Hitler with a flamethrower

'Like book burning': Row over Channel 4 plans to buy Hitler's painting and have Jimmy Carr destroy it with flamethrower

Police are set to use data to predict which men will commit sexual assaults

Police to 'predict which men will sexually assault women and girls'

Amazon pink dolphins, sea lion pups and the rainforest have all been threatened in recent decades

70% of world's wildlife has 'disappeared' in the past 50 years

Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1bn

Alex Jones defiantly says 'we’re not going away' and labels $1bn Sandy Hook lies judgement 'a joke'

King Charles met the beleaguered Prime Minister on Wednesday, after she attended Prime Minister's Questions

King Charles mutters 'dear oh dear' to under-fire Liz Truss as pair meet for weekly audience

The controversial video has since been removed.

Doctors furious after NHS bosses share TikTok about luxurious head offices

The UK is sending anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine after wave of Russian rocket attacks

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are facing mounting pressure to make more U-turns

Abandon tax cuts now: Advisers turn on Truss after she pledges to not reduce public spending

Camilla may not wear the Queen consort's crown to avoid upsetting India

Camilla may not wear Queen mother's crown at Charles' coronation to avoid upset over controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay almost $1bn.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay almost $1bn to Sandy Hook victims he defamed

1

Dangerous driver disqualified after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’

Picture of Rebecca Steer and 'Grill Out' takeaway where she was struck

Man, 27, in court charged with murder after 'beautiful' woman, 22, died in hit-and-run outside takeaway

Max Hastings says Britain has been made to look ridiculous on the world stage

'What has this country done to itself?': Historian says Tory MPs unaware of UK's 'ridiculous' image internationally

1

Hospitals told to push back non-urgent surgery after amber alert over blood supply shortage

Firearms parts made using a 3D printer

Huge stash of 3D-printed gun parts and ammo seized in north London raid is one of UK's largest hauls

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Bus Fire

Pakistan bus fire kills at least 18 flood survivors

A crater created by an explosion after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

First group of foreign travellers hold souvenirs after arriving at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan

Tourists flock to Taiwan as Covid entry restrictions eased

United Nations Russia Ukraine

UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

Alex Jones

Alex Jones ordered to pay 965 million dollars for Sandy Hook lies

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

Willie Spence

American Idol finalist dies in crash

E. Jean Carroll

Trump must sit for deposition in defamation case, judge rules

Jeni Larmour

High-flying student died after taking ketamine given to her by another on her first night of university, inquest rules
Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

Andrew Marr: The government can't deliver the spending cuts the UK needs

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit