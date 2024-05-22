Police set up crime scene as human remains discovered in river in south London

Officers were called to a residential street in south west London. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

Police have set up a crime scene after human remains were discovered in a river in south west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to Rawnsley Avenue, Mitcham, at 2.13pm on Tuesday after the remains were found by members of the public in the River Wandle.

Enquiries are on-going into the circumstances as formal identification of the remains takes place.

The road will remain shut until the crime scene is closed, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

No arrests have yet been made.