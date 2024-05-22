Breaking News

Bodies of two women found 'undiscovered for some time' in Nottingham house

Officers were called to an address on Hartley Road in the Radford area. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

The bodies of two women which were found inside a house in Nottingham are believed to have been undiscovered for some time, police have said.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called at 11.04am on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of a property in Radford

A cordon is in place at the address in Hartley Road as the investigation continues.

According to the Nottingham Post, a mother and her teenage daughter have been living at the address.

A neighbour told the paper the windows of the house have been open since February.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: "Whilst we don't believe there to be an immediate risk to the public, we are keeping an open mind into what has happened at this address and will be working hard over the next few days to establish how and when these two women lost their lives.

"In the meantime my thoughts - and those of every other officer involved in this investigation - are with those who have died, their family and friends."

More follows.