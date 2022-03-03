Hundreds gather in Clapham Common to mark anniversary of Sarah Everard's death

3 March 2022, 21:43

People gather at the Bandstand on Clapham Common on the first anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard
People gather at the Bandstand on Clapham Common on the first anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Hundreds of people gathered at Clapham Common bandstand in south London to remember Sarah Everard on the one-year anniversary of her abduction.

Men and women laid bouquets where thousands gathered last March following the 33-year-old's death.

The killing of Sarah - who was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a police officer as she walked home - sparked outrage across the country.

Organisers begun to mark the evening by making speeches to "demand change" from the police and urged them to better "hold perpetrators of gendered violence to account".

Two Metropolitan Police officers also laid flowers at the scene.

Organiser Madison Hall, 25, said the March aims to "give the community an opportunity to come together to commemorate all victims of gendered violence".

Men and women laid bouquets in Clapham Common
Men and women laid bouquets in Clapham Common. Picture: Alamy

A similar rally is also taking place outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery in central Glasgow.

Mayor on London, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement today he wanted every woman and girl to feel safe on the capital's streets.

"My thoughts today are with Sarah Everard's family, friends and all those who knew her.

"Today we remember the young woman that Sarah was, and the life that she lived. She was a vibrant, talented, intelligent young woman, who was loved deeply by her family and friends.

"Sarah's murder left the nation in shock, and sparked a national outcry about the way our society treats women and girls.

"I am clear, we cannot simply respond to male violence against women and girls - we must prevent it. I want every women and girl to be safe, and to feel safe - whatever the time of day and wherever they are in the capital.

"I will continue to do everything within my power to ensure that ending violence against women and girls is treated with the utmost urgency both by our police, and society as a whole."

Sadiq Khan said he wanted every woman and girl to feel safe on the capital's streets
Sadiq Khan said he wanted every woman and girl to feel safe on the capital's streets. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Everard's family also paid tribute to her in a statement released through the Met, the family said: "It is a year since Sarah died and we remember her today, as every day, with all our love.

"Our lives have changed forever and we live with the sadness of our loss. Sarah was wonderful and we miss her all the time.

"Over the past year we have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us, not just by family and friends, but by the wider public. We are immensely grateful to everyone for their support, it has meant such a lot to us and has comforted us through this terrible time.

"Sadly, Sarah is not the only woman to have lost her life recently in violent circumstances and we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to other families who are also grieving."

