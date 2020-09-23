University of Glasgow student 'regrets' going to parties after Covid-19 outbreak

A University of Glasgow student has told LBC that he "regrets" going to parties after a Covid-19 outbreak struck student accommodation days later.

More than 600 were identified as being at risk when contact tracers identified two "significant" coronavirus clusters at the Murano Street and Cairncross Halls of Residence.

University bosses say 124 positive cases are being linked with house parties at the start of Freshers' Week.

A student of the University, who asked to remain anonymous, told LBC that he attended parties last week and later tested positive for Covid-19.

"I would imagine I picked it up some time over Freshers' as there was some form of social event or party going on somewhere every night," he said.

"I went to some of them - even if they were just big gatherings outside - but with me personally now end up getting Covid-19...I would feel worse about if I'd given it somebody who would suffer more from the virus than just me having it.

"In regards to parties, I do regret going to as many as I did, but I think the attitude was that is was kind of inevitable, we were going to end up with it at some point.

"It's completely changed - there's nothing going on a night at all - I think nearly every flat in my block is isolating now."

Hundreds of students at the University of Glasgow have been told the self-isolate. Picture: PA Images

It follows a warning from Scotland's National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch, who said there has been a number of Covid-19 cases confirmed at universities in the country.

During the daily coronavirus briefing, he said: "We need you not to have house parties, I could not be more clear."

Read more: Glasgow tightens coronavirus restrictions after rise in cases

Nicola Sturgeon said the "significant outbreak at the University of Glasgow" had impacted on the daily Covid-19 infection figure for the NHS Greater Glasgow area.

A total of 224 cases were recorded across the health board area in the past day, she said.

Some students at Dundee and Aberdeen universities have already been asked to self-isolate.

Professor Leitch said he had spoken to student leaders about the latest restrictions on Tuesday through the National Union of Students.

He said: "We discussed what more they could do and what more messaging they could help us with.

"There are now a number of outbreaks in our higher and further education institutions around the country, with significant numbers of positive cases.

"We need every student across Scotland to help us stop the spread of the virus."

Read more: Over 6,000 new coronavirus cases recorded in 24 hours - highest since May

It follows Nicola Sturgeon's announcement yesterday of a ban on visits to other homes in Scotland from Thursday.

It extends the restrictions already in place in and around Glasgow and also advises against car sharing.

Additional reporting by Bekki Clark and Phil McDonald

