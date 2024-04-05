Hunt for killer after teenager, 17, stabbed to death in Manchester

5 April 2024, 09:37

Police at the scene in the Moss Side area of Manchester
Police at the scene in the Moss Side area of Manchester. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in Manchester.

The 17-year-old victim was rushed into hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked at around 4.15pm on Thursday in the Moss Side area of the city.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. His family has been informed.

No arrest have been made but police have said initial inquiries were “well under way.”

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: "This is a tragic and senseless loss of life and our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends at this time.

Police said it was a "tragic and senseless loss of life"
Police said it was a "tragic and senseless loss of life". Picture: LBC

"They will remain at the forefront of our minds as we move forwards in our investigation to track down the person or persons responsible."

He continued: "Whilst no arrests have been made at this time, I want to assure the local community that a visible police presence will be in place in the local area over the coming days for reassurance and to carry out enquiries as we work tirelessly to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We are continuing to appeal for any information or relevant footage - including mobile, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam. Any information you have will be treated with the strictest confidence and if you do have information to share, I urge you to do the right thing and report it to police."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2280 of 4/4/24.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

