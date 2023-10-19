Hunt for masked man after more than 10 Muslim women sexually assaulted on London buses

The Met Police released images of the man they are trying to trace. Picture: Scotland Yard

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a serial sex offender who has targeted multiple Muslim women on buses in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scotland Yard says the attacker sits next to his victims and then touches them. He does not speak to them.

The Met Police released images of the man who has been spotted in afternoons and evenings on the bus network in Ealing, Hammersmith, Westminster and Hounslow.

Police are investigating more than 10 incidents between February 2022 and September 2023.

Read more: Just Stop Oil bid to block first migrants from returning to Bibby Stockholm barge

Det Sgt Matthew Brown said: "While his face is covered in the images, we are hoping that anyone who knows him will recognise him or his clothing and get in touch.

"Similarly, if you believe that you may have been targeted by this man, but have not yet spoken with police, please do get in touch - at the very least so that we can know that you are OK and are being supported."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.